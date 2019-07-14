Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. Court costs additional to fines. Age and address, if any, from public record. Corrections will be made only if public record was reported incorrectly. District Court judge’s name in parentheses. DUI sentences that include an ignition lock requirement include the notation INTR.
DISTRICT COURT
Assault by a confined person-no weapon
Leazer, Bruce A., 39, Lincoln, 2 to 3 years prison. (Colborn)
Attempt of a class 2 felony
Brown, Deandra Z., 20, no hometown listed, 7 to 10 years prison. (McManaman)
Attempt of a class 4 felony
Jones, Robert E., 56, Lincoln, 2 years probation. Also theft by deception $0-$500, criminal possession of 2-3 financial transaction devices. (Maret)
Jacobe, Samatha, E., 35, Deshler, 5 days jail, 12 months probation, $250 fine. (Ideus)
Bloomquist, Duane A., 48, Lincoln, 12 months probation. (Strong)
Gray Helmstadter, Diamond D., 34, no hometown listed, 440 days prison, 2 counts. (Ideus)
McDonald, James F., 29, Lincoln, 6 to 12 months jail. (Otte)
Garaas, John C., 43, no hometown listed, 1 to 12 months jail. (Otte)
Driving while revoked from DUI/refusal
Long, Vanessa A., 32, Lincoln, 3 years probation, license revoked 15 years, INTR. Also attempt of a class 4 felony. (Colborn)
Manufacture/deliver/distribute/possess/dispense exceptionally hazardous drug
Mason, Joey R., 36, Lincoln, 10 to 20 years prison. Also use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. (Ideus)
Manufacture/deliver/distribute/possess/dispense a controlled substance
Yang, Ker L., 32, Green Bay, Wisconsin, 3 to 6 years prison. (McManaman)
Terroristic threats
Johnson, Hesus T., 43, no hometown listed, 3 years prison. (Maret)
Violate sex offender registration act
Ellis, Dwayne J., 44, Lincoln, 365 days jail. (Ideus)