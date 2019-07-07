Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. Court costs additional to fines. Age and address, if any, from public record. Corrections will be made only if public record was reported incorrectly. District Court judge’s name in parentheses. DUI sentences that include an ignition lock requirement include the notation INTR.
DISTRICT COURT
Abuse of a vulnerable adult
Ruiz, Severiano C., 76, Lincoln, 2 years prison. (Jacobsen)
Third-degree assault
Love, Andrew S., 35, Lincoln, 60 days jail, 2 years probation, 2 counts. (Colborn)
Attempt of a class 1A/1B/1C/1D felony
Brown, Anthony G., 40, Lincoln, 2 years probation. (Ideus)
Attempt of a class 2A felony
Walker, Kaprice J., 20, Lincoln, 4 years probation. Also first-degree criminal trespass. (Nelson)
Hernandez, Alex A., 18, Lincoln, 365 days jail. (Maret)
Attempt of a class 3 or 3A felony
Vera, Stephen P., 35, Lincoln, 18 months prison. (Colborn)
Attempt of a class 4 felony
Sisneros, Johnathan G., 41, Lincoln, 360 days jail. Also third-degree arson. (Colborn)
Reinwald, Brian J., 42, Bennet, 400 days prison, 2 counts. (McManaman)
Gonzales, Tye A., 30, Lincoln, 161 days jail. (McManaman)
Heam, William C., 42, no hometown listed, 4 to 9 months jail. (Otte)
Sutton, Makayla, 19, Lincoln, 20 months probation, $200 fine. Also theft by unlawful taking $0-$500. (McManaman)
Murray, Richard, 46, Lincoln, 15 months probation. (Strong)
Reyes, Esteban G., 49, Lincoln, 60 days jail. (McManaman)
Wyman, Thomas A., 42, transient, 180 days jail, 2 counts. Also theft by shoplifting $0-$500. (Otte)
Burglary
Seaman, Daniel R., 29, Lincoln, 15 ½ to 31 years prison, 5 counts. Also 2 counts of theft by lawful taking over $5,000, criminal possession of 2-3 financial transaction devices, resisting arrest. (Jacobsen)
Driving under the influence - .15+ or refusal
Hillis, Hannah M., 29, Lincoln, 120 days jail, 3 years probation, license revoked 15 years, $2,000 fine. (Otte)
Manufacture/deliver/distribute/possess/dispense exceptionally hazardous drug
Walton, Billy W., 30, Lincoln, 4 to 6 years prison. (Nelson)
Manufacture/deliver/distribute/possess/dispense a controlled substance
Crook, Jayvon M., 19, Lincoln, 2 to 5 years prison. Also possess money while violating 28-416(1). (Nelson)
Obstruct government operations
Kage, Jimmy J., 50, no hometown listed, 18 months probation. (Strong)
Possession of a controlled substance
Giles, Troy M., 29, no hometown listed, 3 to 4 years prison, 2 counts. (Nelson)
Prairie, Chanel L., 35, Lincoln, 20 months prison. (Ideus)
Spangler, David J., 25, no hometown listed, 18 to 24 months prison. (Jacobsen)
Possession of methamphetamine 10-27 grams
Whiteeyes, Kyle S., 30, Lincoln, 10 to 15 years prison. (Nelson)
Theft by receiving stolen property over $5,000
Juma, Isaac M., 32, no hometown listed, 30 months to 5 years prison. (Jacobsen)
Theft by shoplifting $0-$500
Trujillo, Jovannah F., 38, Lincoln, 4 years probation, 2 counts. (McManaman)
Janousek, Kimberly J., 53, Crete, 180 days jail. (Otte)
Theft by unlawful taking over $5,000
Godfrey, Anna M., 30, Lincoln, 3 to 5 years prison. (McManaman)
Violate sex offender registration act
Payne, Yarnell Q., 35, Lincoln, 2 years prison. (Nelson)