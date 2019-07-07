{{featured_button_text}}

Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. Court costs additional to fines. Age and address, if any, from public record. Corrections will be made only if public record was reported incorrectly. District Court judge’s name in parentheses. DUI sentences that include an ignition lock requirement include the notation INTR.

DISTRICT COURT

Abuse of a vulnerable adult

Ruiz, Severiano C., 76, Lincoln, 2 years prison. (Jacobsen)

Third-degree assault

Love, Andrew S., 35, Lincoln, 60 days jail, 2 years probation, 2 counts. (Colborn)

Attempt of a class 1A/1B/1C/1D felony

Brown, Anthony G., 40, Lincoln, 2 years probation. (Ideus)

Attempt of a class 2A felony

Walker, Kaprice J., 20, Lincoln, 4 years probation. Also first-degree criminal trespass. (Nelson)

Hernandez, Alex A., 18, Lincoln, 365 days jail. (Maret)

Attempt of a class 3 or 3A felony

Vera, Stephen P., 35, Lincoln, 18 months prison. (Colborn)

Attempt of a class 4 felony

Sisneros, Johnathan G., 41, Lincoln, 360 days jail. Also third-degree arson. (Colborn)

Reinwald, Brian J., 42, Bennet, 400 days prison, 2 counts. (McManaman)

Gonzales, Tye A., 30, Lincoln, 161 days jail. (McManaman)

Heam, William C., 42, no hometown listed, 4 to 9 months jail. (Otte)

Sutton, Makayla, 19, Lincoln, 20 months probation, $200 fine. Also theft by unlawful taking $0-$500. (McManaman)

Murray, Richard, 46, Lincoln, 15 months probation. (Strong)

Reyes, Esteban G., 49, Lincoln, 60 days jail. (McManaman)

Wyman, Thomas A., 42, transient, 180 days jail, 2 counts. Also theft by shoplifting $0-$500. (Otte)

Burglary

Seaman, Daniel R., 29, Lincoln, 15 ½ to 31 years prison, 5 counts. Also 2 counts of theft by lawful taking over $5,000, criminal possession of 2-3 financial transaction devices, resisting arrest. (Jacobsen)

Driving under the influence - .15+ or refusal

Hillis, Hannah M., 29, Lincoln, 120 days jail, 3 years probation, license revoked 15 years, $2,000 fine. (Otte)

Manufacture/deliver/distribute/possess/dispense exceptionally hazardous drug

Walton, Billy W., 30, Lincoln, 4 to 6 years prison. (Nelson)

Manufacture/deliver/distribute/possess/dispense a controlled substance

Crook, Jayvon M., 19, Lincoln, 2 to 5 years prison. Also possess money while violating 28-416(1). (Nelson)

Obstruct government operations

Kage, Jimmy J., 50, no hometown listed, 18 months probation. (Strong)

Possession of a controlled substance

Giles, Troy M., 29, no hometown listed, 3 to 4 years prison, 2 counts. (Nelson)

Prairie, Chanel L., 35, Lincoln, 20 months prison. (Ideus)

Spangler, David J., 25, no hometown listed, 18 to 24 months prison. (Jacobsen)

Possession of methamphetamine 10-27 grams

Whiteeyes, Kyle S., 30, Lincoln, 10 to 15 years prison. (Nelson)

Theft by receiving stolen property over $5,000

Juma, Isaac M., 32, no hometown listed, 30 months to 5 years prison. (Jacobsen)

Theft by shoplifting $0-$500

Trujillo, Jovannah F., 38, Lincoln, 4 years probation, 2 counts. (McManaman)

Janousek, Kimberly J., 53, Crete, 180 days jail. (Otte)

Theft by unlawful taking over $5,000

Godfrey, Anna M., 30, Lincoln, 3 to 5 years prison. (McManaman)

Violate sex offender registration act

Payne, Yarnell Q., 35, Lincoln, 2 years prison. (Nelson)

