Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. Court costs additional to fines. Age and address, if any, from public record. Corrections will be made only if public record was reported incorrectly. District Court judge’s name in parentheses. DUI sentences that include an ignition lock requirement include the notation INTR.

DISTRICT COURT

Second-degree assault

Delgado, Ronald G., 56, Lincoln, 6 to 11 years prison. Also terroristic threats. (Strong)

Attempt of a class 2 felony

Jackson, Curtis D., 41, Plattsmouth, 3 to 6 years prison. Ideus)

Attempt of a class 2A felony

Johnson, Keylan D., 26, Lincoln, 90 days jail, 4 years probation. (Otte)

Attempt of a class 4 felony

Hesterman, Bridget N., 21, Lincoln, 90 days jail. (Jacobsen)

Steckler, Wesley M., 30, transient, 6 to 12 months jail. (Jacobsen)

Kalinin, Dennis E., 22, Falls City, $1,000 fine, 2 counts. (Otte)

Smith, Jason R., 31, Lincoln, 545 days prison, 3 counts. (Nelson)

Gunnels, Joshua N., 38, Lincoln, 5 years prison, license revoked 15 years, $1,000 fine. Also DUI-alcohol-third offense, refused to submit to testing. (Nelson)

Maynard, Darrell L., 47, Lincoln, 545 days prison, license revoked 15 years. Also driving while revoked from DUI/refusal. (Nelson)

Burglary

Hatfield, Crystal R., 34, Lincoln, 3 to 6 years prison. Also theft by unlawful taking $1,500-$4,999. (Jacobsen)

Driving while revoked from DUI/refusal

Domingus, Jamerio N., 24, North Platte, 24 months prison, license revoked 15 years, INTR, $1,000 fine. Also DUI-0.08-third offense, criminal impersonation. (Otte)

Sharp, Rocky J., 46, Lincoln, 30 months prison, license revoked 15 years, INTR, $1,000 fine. Also operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, DUI-0.15+ or refusal. (Ideus)

DUI-0.08 breath-fourth offense

Edwards, Terrance E., 32, Lincoln, 300 days jail, license revoked 15 years. (McManaman)

Hotz, Arron L., 33, Omaha, 60 days jail, 4 years probation, $2,000. (Colborn)

Possession of a controlled substance

Evans, Christopher H., 28, Omaha, 365 days jail. (Maret)

Williams, Tommie L., 54, Lincoln, 10 years prison. (Jacobsen)

Anderson, Michael D., 44, transient, 36 months prison. Also carrying a concealed weapon, reckless driving. (Otte)

Possession of marijuana more than one pound

Luna, Anthony M., 24, Lake in the Hills, Illinois, 1 year jail. (Otte)

First-degree sexual assault

Kandler, Joshua C., 42, Lincoln, 71 to 73 years prison. Also committing child abuse intentionally/no injury and another sex crime. (Maret)

Terroristic threats

Binnick, Brian S., 31, transient, 90 days jail, 3 years probation, $1,000 fine. (Ideus)

Theft by shoplifting $0-$500

Sully, Gilbert D. III, 31, Lincoln, 30 months prison. Also assault by a confined person-no weapon. (Otte)

Theft by unlawful taking over $5,000

Saunders, Jamar R., 39, no hometown listed, 5 to 6 years prison. (Nelson)

Schwaninger, Seth M., 24, transient, 4 to 7 years prison, license revoked 2 years. Also operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest. (Strong)

Unlawful acts by any person RE: inmate

Miller, Michael J., 26, Oshkosh, 90 days jail, 3 years probation. (McManaman)

Violate protection order

Foust, Tanner M., 26, Lincoln, 450 days prison. Also resisting arrest. (Jacobsen)

