Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. Court costs additional to fines. Age and address, if any, from public record. Corrections will be made only if public record was reported incorrectly. District Court judge’s name in parentheses. DUI sentences that include an ignition lock requirement include the notation INTR.
DISTRICT COURT
First-degree assault
Johnson, Jeffrey J., 26, Lincoln, 180 days to 1 year jail. (McManaman)
Third-degree domestic assault
Wells, Aron D. Jr., 18, Lincoln, 635 days prison. Also commit child abuse negligently/no injury, obstruct a peace officer. (Nelson)
Phillips, Letwann D., 29, transient, 360 days jail. Also attempt of a class 4 felony. (Otte)
Attempt of a class 1A/1B/1C/1D felony
Johnson, Edwin A., 56, Lincoln, 32 to 40 years prison. (Strong)
Attempt of a class 2 felony
Swenson, Evan, 29, no hometown listed, 8 to 16 years prison. (Otte)
Attempt of a class 2A felony
Garcia, Javier J. 29, Lincoln, 30 months prison. (Ideus)
Attempt of a class 3 or 3A felony
Taylor, Ryan A., 30, Cahokia, Illinois, 2 years prison. (Otte)
Attempt of a class 4 felony
Ironthunder, Norman N., 41, transient, 365 days jail. (Ideus)
King, Tiffany K., 31, Lincoln, 300 days jail. (Nelson)
Bacon, Daisy M., 40, Lincoln, 365 days jail, 3 counts. (Ideus)
Kelly, Aaron L., 43, transient, 365 days jail. (Maret)
Commit child abuse intentionally/no injury
Brewer, Elijah I., 23, Omaha, 180 days jail. (Colborn)
Driving under the influence - .15+ or refusal
Harris, Alexander S., 35, Lincoln, 60 days jail, 5 years probation, license revoked 15 years, INTR, $1,000 fine. (Colborn)
Second-degree forgery $1,500-$5,000
Wallace, Jeffery B., 55, transient, 400 days prison, 2 counts. (Maret)
Manufacture/deliver/distribute/possess/dispense exceptionally hazardous drug
Snyder, Shawn L., 48, Lincoln, 5 to 10 years prison. (Ideus)
Operate motor vehicle to avoid arrest
Jordan, Duane M., 32, Lincoln, 2 years prison, license revoked 2 years. (Ideus)
Moreno, Martin V., 19, Lincoln, 2 years probation, license revoked 60 days, $500 fine. Also DUI-alcohol, leaving an accident while failing to furnish information. (Nelson)
Possession of a controlled substance
Alvis, Francisco J., 21, Lincoln, 480 days prison, $500. Also attempt of a class 4 felony. (Ideus)
Mattson, Richard L. Jr., 33, transient, 3 years probation. (Colborn)
Possession of marijuana more than one pound
Haliburton, Hunter N., 20, Peoria, Illinois, 360 days jail. (Otte)
Possession of child pornography/under age 19
Eichorst, Jack B., 20, Lincoln, 180 days jail, 2 counts. (Maret)
Possession of money while violating 28-416(1)
Ortiz, Alan R., 25, Elgin, Illinois, 270 days jail. (Jacobsen)
First-degree sexual assault of a minor
Marteney, Jeremy A., 42, Hickman, 8 to 25 years prison, 2 counts. Also sexual assault, commit child abuse intentionally/no injury. (Otte)
Theft by shoplifting $0-$500
Rose, Joseph W., 39, Lincoln, 90 days jail. (Jacobsen)
Dvorak, Crystal D., 39, Lincoln, 90 days jail, 3 years probation, $500 fine. (Ideus)
Theft by unlawful taking $1,500-$4,999
Raible, Marcus J., 49, Lincoln, 4 years, 180 days prison. Also theft by receiving stolen property $501-$1,499, theft by shoplifting $501-$1,499, attempt of a class 4 felony. (Ideus)