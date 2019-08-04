Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. Court costs additional to fines. Age and address, if any, from public record. Corrections will be made only if public record was reported incorrectly. District Court judge’s name in parentheses. DUI sentences that include an ignition lock requirement include the notation INTR.
DISTRICT COURT
Third-degree assault
Gonzalez, Juan R., 33, Lincoln, 210 days jail. (Colborn)
Khamisi, Raad, 34, Lincoln, 7 days jail, 2 years probation, $600 fine. (Otte)
Assault by a confined person-no weapon
Johnson, Timothy A., 26, Holdrege, 3 years prison. (Colborn)
Third-degree domestic assault
Bedford, Tomis A., 44, transient, 900 days prison, 2 counts. Also attempt of a class 4 felony. (McManaman)
Miles, Cardarfie J., 19, Lincoln, 3 years, 5 months to 7 years, 9 months prison. Also possession of marijuana over 1 ounce to 1 pound, deliver/dispense/distribute/possess a controlled substance. (McManaman)
Third-degree assault of an officer/health care professional
Brown, Aaron J., 34, Scotts Bluff, 30 to 36 months prison. (Ideus)
Attempt of a class 2A felony
Mayfield, Anthony D., 27, Medford, Oregon, 18 months prison. (McManaman)
Attempt of a class 3 or 3A felony
Labrillo, Nicolas C., 39, Lincoln, 13 months plus 360 days prison. Also attempt of a class 4 felony. (McManaman)
Attempt of a class 4 felony
Burns, Joseph W., 36, Lincoln, 2 years prison, license revoked 2 years. Also possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest. (Colborn)
Nash, Dana R., 44, transient, 12 months probation. (Strong)
Olivas, Gabriel G., 20, Lincoln, 120 days jail. Also carrying a concealed weapon. (Nelson)
Weatherly, Brady W., 31, Lincoln, 180 days jail. (Strong)
Gaines, Alonzo W., 34, transient, 200 days jail. (Nelson)
Burglary
Minear, Casey L., 34, Lincoln, 5 to 9 years prison. Also possession of a controlled substance, possession of burglar’s tools. (Ideus)
Driving under the influence - .15+ or refusal
Abbott, Jedediah J., 27, Lincoln, 365 days jail, license revoked 15 years, $2,000 fine, INTR. (Strong)
Driving while revoked from DUI/refusal
Gamez, Luis E., 25, Lincoln, 365 days jail, license revoked 15 years. (Nelson)
Refuse to submit to test
Samuels, Jospeh A., 37, Lincoln, 60 days jail, license revoked 15 years, $1,000 fine. (McManaman)
Manufacture/deliver/distribute/possess/dispense a controlled substance
Robertson, Michael J., 36, Lincoln, 16 to 21 years prison. Also committing child abuse negligently/no injury. (Nelson)
Possession of a controlled substance
Brunt, Lamarkius K., 26, Lincoln, 90 days jail, 4 years probation. (McManaman)
Blanton, Yasmiene R., 30, Lincoln, 90 days jail, 4 years probation. (McManaman)
Terroristic threats
Stephens, Johtae Y., 31, Lincoln, 21 days jail, 4 years probation. (Otte)
Theft by unlawful taking $1,500-$4,999
Kellar, Jasen C., 45, Aurora, 180 days jail, 5 years probation, 3 counts. (Otte)
Theft by unlawful taking over $5,000
Delano, Mya L., 18, Lincoln, 5 years probation. (Otte)
Violate sex offender registration act
Snook, Leslie G., 54, transient, 8 days jail, 3 years probation. (McManaman)