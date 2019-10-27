{{featured_button_text}}

Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. Court costs additional to fines. Age and address, if any, from public record. Corrections will be made only if public record was reported incorrectly. District Court judge’s name in parentheses. DUI sentences that include an ignition lock requirement include the notation INTR.

DISTRICT COURT

Attempt of a class 2A felony

Pedrosa, Brandon, 23, Elgin, Illinois, 18 months prison. (Jacobsen)

White, Matthew N., 34, Omaha, 3 years probation. (Otte)

Austin, Alann T. II, 35, Lincoln, 360 days jail. (Jacobsen)

Attempt of a class 4 felony

Seher, Bethaney A., 24, Lincoln, 90 days jail, 24 months probation, 3 counts. (Strong)

Hood, Curtis E. Jr., 46, Lincoln, 365 days jail. (Colborn)

Prescott, Travis M., 38, Silvis, Illinois, 365 days jail. (Maret)

Franke, Diana M., 41, transient, 210 days jail, 2 counts. Also, resisting arrest. (Otte)

Settell, Coltyn J., 22, transient, 100 days jail. (Otte)

Phillips, Edna M., 44, Lincoln, 12 months probation. (Strong)

Driving under the influence - .15+ or refusal

Schaad, Mitchell A., 32, Lincoln, 3 to 6 years, license revoked 15 years. (Otte)

Manufacture/deliver/distribute/possess/dispense exceptionally hazardous drug

Meyer, Tommy L. Jr., 40, transient, 3 to 5 years prison. (Maret)

Manufacture/deliver/distribute/possess/dispense a controlled substance

Carr, Adam W., 24, North Bend, Oregon, 2 to 4 years prison. (McManaman)

Possession of a controlled substance

Wright, Trevor A., 27, Waverly, 365 days. (Jacobsen)

Violate protection order

Cross, Wesley C., 51, Lincoln, 360 days jail. Also domestic assault. (Maret)

