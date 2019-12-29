Courts, 12/30

Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. Court costs additional to fines. Age and address, if any, from public record. Corrections will be made only if public record was reported incorrectly. District Court judge’s name in parentheses. DUI sentences that include an ignition lock requirement include the notation INTR.
DISTRICT COURT
Third-degree assault
Deng, Nyazolyl T., 24, Lincoln, 270 days jail. (Jacobsen)
Assault by a confined person-no weapon
Bivens, Davin J., 26, Lincoln, 2 years prison. (Nelson)
Attempt of a class 4 felony
Graves, Kaisha A., 20, Lincoln, 160 days jail. (Otte)
Steinman, Jackson L., 38, Lincoln, 360 days jail, 2 counts. (Strong)
Commit child abuse intentionally/no injury
Norris, Marcina M., 21, transient, 18 to 36 months. (Colborn)
Driving under the influence - .15+ or refusal
Spillers, Rachael N., 26, Lincoln, 2 years prison, license revoked 15 years. (Maret)
Possession of a controlled substance
Madlock, Michael S., 42, transient, 5 years prison, 2 counts. Also attempt of a class 4 felony. (Maret)
Booth, Farril J., 43, transient, 380 days prison. Also resisting arrest. (Nelson)
Higgins, Rachael M., 29, transient, 12 months jail. (Jacobsen)
Theft by shoplifting $0 to $500
Johnson, Helen L., 62, Lincoln, 120 days jail. (McManaman)
Armas, Ramon F., 61, transient, 630 days prison, 2 counts. Also possession of a controlled substance. (Nelson)
Smith, Damian R., 45, transient, 9 years prison, 4 counts. Also operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest. (Maret)
Theft by unlawful taking $501-$1,499
Williams, Jarvis V., 36, St. Louis, Missouri, 90 days jail. (Maret)