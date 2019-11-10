{{featured_button_text}}

Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. Court costs additional to fines. Age and address, if any, from public record. Corrections will be made only if public record was reported incorrectly. District Court judge’s name in parentheses. DUI sentences that include an ignition lock requirement include the notation INTR.

DISTRICT COURT

Assault by a confined person-no weapon

Wilwerding, Trevor, 28, no hometown listed, 30 to 36 months prison. (Strong)

Third-degree domestic assault

Moton, Jacory A., 30, Lincoln, 365 days jail. (Strong)

Attempt of a class 1A/1B/1C/1D felony

Gonzalez, Jaime R., 59, Lexington, 4 to 6 years prison. (McManaman)

Attempt of a class 2 felony

Bartels, Dustin W., 24, Wymore, 18 to 36 months prison. (McManaman)

Pruitt, Desmond C., 27, Langston, Oklahoma, 4 years, 6 months to 9 years prison. (Otte)

Attempt of a class 2A felony

Watkins, Foster D., 42, Omaha, 18 months prison. (Nelson)

Hall, Rex N., 24, Lincoln, 2 to 3 years prison. (Colborn)

Green, Arahe S., 21, Lincoln, 200 days jail. (McManaman)

Rogers, Tyler J., 21, Auburn, 90 days jail, 3 years probation. (Nelson)

Attempt of a class 4 felony

Cain, Laanthony C., 38, Lincoln, 180 days jail. (Strong)

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

McLaughlin, Dawson S., 20, Lincoln, 2 years probation. (Otte)

Severn, Jeremiah E., 32, Lincoln, 2 years prison, 2 counts. (Maret)

Carlson, Kylene E., 34, Lincoln, 18 months probation. (McManaman)

Jones, James B., 46, transient, 2 years prison. Also domestic assault. (Nelson)

Driving under the influence - .15+ or refusal

Willoughby, Thomas W., 55, Lincoln, 18 months prison, license revoked 15 years, INTR. (Ideus)

Refuse to submit to test

Bilew, Andrew M., 29, Lincoln, 18 months prison, license revoked 15 years, INTR. (Otte)

Manufacture/deliver/distribute/possess/dispense a controlled substance

Meagher, Matthew T., 34, Lincoln, 4 to 6 years prison. (Colborn)

Possession of marijuana over one ounce to one pound

Evans, Dretavious J., 29, Lincoln, 2 years probation. (McManaman)

Possession of marijuana more than one pound

Harpham, Erika L., 28, Lincoln, 270 days jail. (Strong)

Terroristic threats

Merrick, Carlos J., 22, Lincoln, 18 months prison. (McManaman)

Violate protection order

Nyagesuka, Dennis O., 37, Lincoln, 360 days jail. (Otte)

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments