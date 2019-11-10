Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. Court costs additional to fines. Age and address, if any, from public record. Corrections will be made only if public record was reported incorrectly. District Court judge’s name in parentheses. DUI sentences that include an ignition lock requirement include the notation INTR.
DISTRICT COURT
Assault by a confined person-no weapon
Wilwerding, Trevor, 28, no hometown listed, 30 to 36 months prison. (Strong)
Third-degree domestic assault
Moton, Jacory A., 30, Lincoln, 365 days jail. (Strong)
Attempt of a class 1A/1B/1C/1D felony
Gonzalez, Jaime R., 59, Lexington, 4 to 6 years prison. (McManaman)
Attempt of a class 2 felony
Bartels, Dustin W., 24, Wymore, 18 to 36 months prison. (McManaman)
Pruitt, Desmond C., 27, Langston, Oklahoma, 4 years, 6 months to 9 years prison. (Otte)
Attempt of a class 2A felony
Watkins, Foster D., 42, Omaha, 18 months prison. (Nelson)
Hall, Rex N., 24, Lincoln, 2 to 3 years prison. (Colborn)
Green, Arahe S., 21, Lincoln, 200 days jail. (McManaman)
Rogers, Tyler J., 21, Auburn, 90 days jail, 3 years probation. (Nelson)
Attempt of a class 4 felony
Cain, Laanthony C., 38, Lincoln, 180 days jail. (Strong)
You have free articles remaining.
McLaughlin, Dawson S., 20, Lincoln, 2 years probation. (Otte)
Severn, Jeremiah E., 32, Lincoln, 2 years prison, 2 counts. (Maret)
Carlson, Kylene E., 34, Lincoln, 18 months probation. (McManaman)
Jones, James B., 46, transient, 2 years prison. Also domestic assault. (Nelson)
Driving under the influence - .15+ or refusal
Willoughby, Thomas W., 55, Lincoln, 18 months prison, license revoked 15 years, INTR. (Ideus)
Refuse to submit to test
Bilew, Andrew M., 29, Lincoln, 18 months prison, license revoked 15 years, INTR. (Otte)
Manufacture/deliver/distribute/possess/dispense a controlled substance
Meagher, Matthew T., 34, Lincoln, 4 to 6 years prison. (Colborn)
Possession of marijuana over one ounce to one pound
Evans, Dretavious J., 29, Lincoln, 2 years probation. (McManaman)
Possession of marijuana more than one pound
Harpham, Erika L., 28, Lincoln, 270 days jail. (Strong)
Terroristic threats
Merrick, Carlos J., 22, Lincoln, 18 months prison. (McManaman)
Violate protection order
Nyagesuka, Dennis O., 37, Lincoln, 360 days jail. (Otte)