Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. Court costs additional to fines. Age and address, if any, from public record. Corrections will be made only if public record was reported incorrectly. District Court judge’s name in parentheses. DUI sentences that include an ignition lock requirement include the notation INTR.
DISTRICT COURT
Second-degree assault
Bernhardt, Monica L., 30, Lincoln, 4 to 8 years plus 3 months prison. Also disturbing the peace. (Strong)
Third-degree assault
Kudron, William C., 28, Lincoln, 575 days prison, 2 counts. Also domestic assault. (Ideus)
Assault by a confined person-no weapon
Nevels, Terrance O., 29, Lincoln, 18 to 36 months prison. (Nelson)
Campos, Javier A., 27, no hometown listed, 2 to 3 years prison. (Nelson)
Third-degree domestic assault
Enriquez, Ramon A., 38, transient, 2 years prison, 2 counts. (Colborn)
Lacefield, Cody M., 25, Lincoln, 450 days prison. Also attempt of a class 4 felony. (Jacobsen)
Attempt of a class 2 felony
Rugg, Brian J., 51, Lincoln, 3 years probation. (Maret)
Tyler, Lamott C., 53, Lincoln, 4 to 8 years prison. (Strong)
Attempt of a class 2A felony
Wallace, Jason M., 26, Lincoln, 270 days jail. (Jacobsen)
Accessory to a class 2 or 2A felony
Peterson, Levi H., 27, Lincoln, 5 years prison. Also terroristic threats, third-degree assault. (Colborn)
Attempt of a class 3 or 3A felony
Snook, Arthur G., 56, Lincoln, 90 days jail. (Strong)
Attempt of a class 4 felony
Spidell, Jesse L., 54, Seward, 365 days jail. (Colborn)
Versaw, Kaitlyn R., 20, Lincoln, 30 days jail, 2 years probation, 2 counts. (McManaman)
France, Deandre M., 24, Colorado Springs, Colorado, 540 days prison. Also second-degree forgery $500-$1,500. (Colborn)
Nguyen, Hung V., 50, Lincoln, 365 days jail. (Nelson)
Hughes, Michael G., 41, Denton, $1,000 fine, 2 counts. (Jacobsen)
Knappert, Joshua R., 36, McCook, 180 days jail. (Ideus)
Rodriguez, Eric J., 22, Lincoln, 2 years probation, $500 fine, 2 counts. Also obstructing a peace officer. (Ideus)
Driving under the influence - .15+ or refusal
Fox, Michael L., 56, Lincoln, 3 years prison, license revoked 15 years. (Nelson)
Driving while revoked from DUI/refusal
Leibel, Jacob E., 35, transient, 2 years prison, license revoked 15 years. (Maret)
Yiel, Myajiok K., 33, Lincoln, 90 days jail, license revoked 15 years, INTR. Also misdemeanor false reporting. (Strong)
Domestic assault
Gaston, George III, 52, Lincoln, 270 days jail. (Strong)
Manufacture/deliver/distribute/possess/dispense exceptionally hazardous drug
Brown, James T., 30, Lincoln, 5 years probation. (McManaman)
Manufacture/deliver/distribute/possess/dispense a controlled substance
Mason, Shawna A., 22, Lincoln, 365 days jail. Also 2 counts of possession of a controlled substance. (Nelson)
Possession of a controlled substance
Brown, Jesse G., 20, Hickman, 4 years probation, license revoked 60 days, $500 fine. Also attempt of a class 4 felony, DUI-drug. (Colborn)
Rodriguez, Rosendo, 40, Fresno, California, 2 years prison. (Nelson)
First-degree sexual assault of a minor
Hill, Brandon T., 27, Lincoln, 22 to 30 years prison. Also visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct-age 19 or older. (Strong)
Theft by unlawful taking $501-$1,499
Deng, Nyazoly T., 24, transient, 180 days jail. (Jacobsen)
Violate protection order
Cole, Marty B. Jr., 44, Lincoln, 2 years prison. (Maret)