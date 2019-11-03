{{featured_button_text}}

Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. Court costs additional to fines. Age and address, if any, from public record. Corrections will be made only if public record was reported incorrectly. District Court judge’s name in parentheses. DUI sentences that include an ignition lock requirement include the notation INTR.

DISTRICT COURT

Second-degree assault

Bernhardt, Monica L., 30, Lincoln, 4 to 8 years plus 3 months prison. Also disturbing the peace. (Strong)

Third-degree assault

Kudron, William C., 28, Lincoln, 575 days prison, 2 counts. Also domestic assault. (Ideus)

Assault by a confined person-no weapon

Nevels, Terrance O., 29, Lincoln, 18 to 36 months prison. (Nelson)

Campos, Javier A., 27, no hometown listed, 2 to 3 years prison. (Nelson)

Third-degree domestic assault

Enriquez, Ramon A., 38, transient, 2 years prison, 2 counts. (Colborn)

Lacefield, Cody M., 25, Lincoln, 450 days prison. Also attempt of a class 4 felony. (Jacobsen)

Attempt of a class 2 felony

Rugg, Brian J., 51, Lincoln, 3 years probation. (Maret)

Tyler, Lamott C., 53, Lincoln, 4 to 8 years prison. (Strong)

Attempt of a class 2A felony

Wallace, Jason M., 26, Lincoln, 270 days jail. (Jacobsen)

Accessory to a class 2 or 2A felony

Peterson, Levi H., 27, Lincoln, 5 years prison. Also terroristic threats, third-degree assault. (Colborn)

Attempt of a class 3 or 3A felony

Snook, Arthur G., 56, Lincoln, 90 days jail. (Strong)

Attempt of a class 4 felony

Spidell, Jesse L., 54, Seward, 365 days jail. (Colborn)

Versaw, Kaitlyn R., 20, Lincoln, 30 days jail, 2 years probation, 2 counts. (McManaman)

France, Deandre M., 24, Colorado Springs, Colorado, 540 days prison. Also second-degree forgery $500-$1,500. (Colborn)

Nguyen, Hung V., 50, Lincoln, 365 days jail. (Nelson)

Hughes, Michael G., 41, Denton, $1,000 fine, 2 counts. (Jacobsen)

Knappert, Joshua R., 36, McCook, 180 days jail. (Ideus)

Rodriguez, Eric J., 22, Lincoln, 2 years probation, $500 fine, 2 counts. Also obstructing a peace officer. (Ideus)

Driving under the influence - .15+ or refusal

Fox, Michael L., 56, Lincoln, 3 years prison, license revoked 15 years. (Nelson)

Driving while revoked from DUI/refusal

Leibel, Jacob E., 35, transient, 2 years prison, license revoked 15 years. (Maret)

Yiel, Myajiok K., 33, Lincoln, 90 days jail, license revoked 15 years, INTR. Also misdemeanor false reporting. (Strong)

Domestic assault

Gaston, George III, 52, Lincoln, 270 days jail. (Strong)

Manufacture/deliver/distribute/possess/dispense exceptionally hazardous drug

Brown, James T., 30, Lincoln, 5 years probation. (McManaman)

Manufacture/deliver/distribute/possess/dispense a controlled substance

Mason, Shawna A., 22, Lincoln, 365 days jail. Also 2 counts of possession of a controlled substance. (Nelson)

Possession of a controlled substance

Brown, Jesse G., 20, Hickman, 4 years probation, license revoked 60 days, $500 fine. Also attempt of a class 4 felony, DUI-drug. (Colborn)

Rodriguez, Rosendo, 40, Fresno, California, 2 years prison. (Nelson)

First-degree sexual assault of a minor

Hill, Brandon T., 27, Lincoln, 22 to 30 years prison. Also visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct-age 19 or older. (Strong)

Theft by unlawful taking $501-$1,499

Deng, Nyazoly T., 24, transient, 180 days jail. (Jacobsen)

Violate protection order

Cole, Marty B. Jr., 44, Lincoln, 2 years prison. (Maret)

