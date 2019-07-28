Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. Court costs additional to fines. Age and address, if any, from public record. Corrections will be made only if public record was reported incorrectly. District Court judge’s name in parentheses. DUI sentences that include an ignition lock requirement include the notation INTR.
DISTRICT COURT
Assault by a confined person-no weapon
Busch, Justin D., 27, no hometown listed, 30 to 36 months prison. (Jacobsen)
Attempt of a class 1A/1B/1C/1D felony
Feaster, Jessie J. Jr., 42, Lincoln, 6 to 12 years prison. Also possession of a controlled substance. (Nelson)
Attempt of a class 3 or 3A felony
Rose, Joseph W., 39, transient, 180 days jail. (Jacobsen)
Attempt of a class 4 felony
McCave, John A. Jr., 52, Lincoln, 365 days jail. (Maret)
Lewis, Daniel A., 19, Lincoln, 2 years prison. Also third-degree domestic assault, committing child abuse negligently/no injury. (Maret)
Driving under the influence - .15+ or refusal
Dokulil, Michael D., 47, Lincoln, 60 days jail, 3 years probation, license revoked 15 years, INTR. (Nelson)
Driving while revoked from DUI/refusal
Isom, Darnell C., 48, Lincoln, 2 years prison, license revoked 15 years. (Maret)
Refuse to submit to test
Kann, Tyler G., 29, Lincoln, 545 days prison, license revoked 15 years. Also attempt of a class 4 felony. (Nelson)
Manufacture/deliver/distribute/possess/dispense a controlled substance
Tiedtke, Jacob K., 19, Lincoln, 3 to 8 years prison. Also burglary. (Colborn)
Vanarsdale, Stacey D., 32, Lincoln, 5 to 7 years prison. Also possession of a controlled substance. (Nelson)
Operate motor vehicle to avoid arrest
McCain, Darian F., 21, Lincoln, 15 months prison. Also possession of a controlled substance. (Jacobsen)
Possession of a controlled substance
Parker, Jasmine E., 25, Lincoln, 2 years prison. (Maret)
Woodbury, Timothy D., 24, Laguna Niguel, California, 365 days jail. Also possession of marijuana more than one pound. (Maret)
Robbery
Murphy, Donnell A., 31, Lincoln, 25 to 40 years prison, 2 counts. Also attempt of a class 2 felony. (Nelson)
Theft by shoplifting $0-$500
Whitemagpie, Chalawanda L., 28, transient, 2 years probation. (Maret)
Theft by deception $1,500-$4,999
Lyman, Rhonda L., 68, Lincoln, 5 years probation. (Colborn)