Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. Court costs additional to fines. Age and address, if any, from public record. Corrections will be made only if public record was reported incorrectly. District Court judge’s name in parentheses. DUI sentences that include an ignition lock requirement include the notation INTR.

DISTRICT COURT

Assault by a confined person-no weapon

Busch, Justin D., 27, no hometown listed, 30 to 36 months prison. (Jacobsen)

Attempt of a class 1A/1B/1C/1D felony

Feaster, Jessie J. Jr., 42, Lincoln, 6 to 12 years prison. Also possession of a controlled substance. (Nelson)

Attempt of a class 3 or 3A felony

Rose, Joseph W., 39, transient, 180 days jail. (Jacobsen)

Attempt of a class 4 felony

McCave, John A. Jr., 52, Lincoln, 365 days jail. (Maret)

Lewis, Daniel A., 19, Lincoln, 2 years prison. Also third-degree domestic assault, committing child abuse negligently/no injury. (Maret)

Driving under the influence - .15+ or refusal

Dokulil, Michael D., 47, Lincoln, 60 days jail, 3 years probation, license revoked 15 years, INTR. (Nelson)

Driving while revoked from DUI/refusal

Isom, Darnell C., 48, Lincoln, 2 years prison, license revoked 15 years. (Maret)

Refuse to submit to test

Kann, Tyler G., 29, Lincoln, 545 days prison, license revoked 15 years. Also attempt of a class 4 felony. (Nelson)

Manufacture/deliver/distribute/possess/dispense a controlled substance

Tiedtke, Jacob K., 19, Lincoln, 3 to 8 years prison. Also burglary. (Colborn)

Vanarsdale, Stacey D., 32, Lincoln, 5 to 7 years prison. Also possession of a controlled substance. (Nelson)

Operate motor vehicle to avoid arrest

McCain, Darian F., 21, Lincoln, 15 months prison. Also possession of a controlled substance. (Jacobsen)

Possession of a controlled substance

Parker, Jasmine E., 25, Lincoln, 2 years prison. (Maret)

Woodbury, Timothy D., 24, Laguna Niguel, California, 365 days jail. Also possession of marijuana more than one pound. (Maret)

Robbery

Murphy, Donnell A., 31, Lincoln, 25 to 40 years prison, 2 counts. Also attempt of a class 2 felony. (Nelson)

Theft by shoplifting $0-$500

Whitemagpie, Chalawanda L., 28, transient, 2 years probation. (Maret)

Theft by deception $1,500-$4,999

Lyman, Rhonda L., 68, Lincoln, 5 years probation. (Colborn)

