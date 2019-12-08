Courts, 12/9
Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. Court costs additional to fines. Age and address, if any, from public record. Corrections will be made only if public record was reported incorrectly. District Court judge’s name in parentheses. DUI sentences that include an ignition lock requirement include the notation INTR.

DISTRICT COURT

Attempt of a class 1A/1B/1C/1D felony

Alm, Scott L., 47, Lincoln, 90 days jail, 4 years probation. (Ideus)

Attempt of a class 4 felony

Coleman, Christy L., 42, Lincoln, 180 days jail. (Strong)

Whitemagpie, Jazzerae L., 29, Lincoln, 180 days jail. (Maret)

Driving while revoked from DUI/refusal

Hammers, Matthew R., 35, transient, 4 years prison, license revoked 15 years. Also attempt of a class 4 felony, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest. (Maret)

Manufacture/deliver/distribute/possess/dispense a controlled substance

Ross, Gladger L. Jr., 36, Mason City, Iowa, 10 to 15 years prison. (Maret)

Possession of marijuana more than one pound

Yang, Pakou J., 38, St. Paul, Minnesota, 2 years prison, $2,000 fine. (Ideus)

Resisting arrest

Wells-Rowland, Bryan A., 24, Lincoln, 365 days jail. (Nelson)

First-degree sexual assault of a child

Perez, Emmanuel, 34, Lincoln, 40 to 50 years prison. Also sex crime. (Jacobsen)

Theft by unlawful taking $1,500-$4,999

Scott, Damion D., 26, Lincoln, 3 years prison. Also third-degree domestic assault. (Ideus)

