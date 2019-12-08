Courts, 12/9

Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. Court costs additional to fines. Age and address, if any, from public record. Corrections will be made only if public record was reported incorrectly. District Court judge’s name in parentheses. DUI sentences that include an ignition lock requirement include the notation INTR.
DISTRICT COURT
Attempt of a class 1A/1B/1C/1D felony
Alm, Scott L., 47, Lincoln, 90 days jail, 4 years probation. (Ideus)
Attempt of a class 4 felony
Coleman, Christy L., 42, Lincoln, 180 days jail. (Strong)
Whitemagpie, Jazzerae L., 29, Lincoln, 180 days jail. (Maret)
Driving while revoked from DUI/refusal
Hammers, Matthew R., 35, transient, 4 years prison, license revoked 15 years. Also attempt of a class 4 felony, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest. (Maret)
Manufacture/deliver/distribute/possess/dispense a controlled substance
Ross, Gladger L. Jr., 36, Mason City, Iowa, 10 to 15 years prison. (Maret)
Possession of marijuana more than one pound
Yang, Pakou J., 38, St. Paul, Minnesota, 2 years prison, $2,000 fine. (Ideus)
Resisting arrest
Wells-Rowland, Bryan A., 24, Lincoln, 365 days jail. (Nelson)
First-degree sexual assault of a child
Perez, Emmanuel, 34, Lincoln, 40 to 50 years prison. Also sex crime. (Jacobsen)
Theft by unlawful taking $1,500-$4,999
Scott, Damion D., 26, Lincoln, 3 years prison. Also third-degree domestic assault. (Ideus)