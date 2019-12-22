Courts, 12/23

Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. Court costs additional to fines. Age and address, if any, from public record. Corrections will be made only if public record was reported incorrectly. District Court judge’s name in parentheses. DUI sentences that include an ignition lock requirement include the notation INTR.
DISTRICT COURT
First-degree assault
Jones, Tyler D., 26, Lincoln, 8 to 14 years prison. (Otte)
Third-degree assault
Coates, Quamontay D., 29, Lincoln, 725 days prison. Also possession of a controlled substance, theft by unlawful taking $501-$1,499. (Strong)
Third-degree domestic assault
Diaz, Jordan I., 25, Lincoln, 30 days jail, 18 months probation, $600 fine. (Otte)
Third-degree assault of an officer/health care professional
Peters, Kevin D. Jr., 23, no hometown listed, 30 to 36 months prison. (McManaman)
Attempt of a class 2 felony
Hillman, Jon G. Jr., 45, Lincoln, 2 to 4 years prison. (Colborn)
Attempt of a class 2A felony
Curry, Shonda L., 34, Lincoln, 36 months prison. (Strong)
Attempt of a class 3 or 3A felony
Akol, Wilson, 28, Papillion, 18 to 24 months prison. (Colborn)
Bailey, Timothy J., 29, no hometown listed, 1 year jail. (Nelson)
Mattison, Anthony A., 30, Lincoln, 1 to 2 years prison. (Colborn)
Taylor, Tobin R., 56, Lincoln, 365 days jail. (Colborn)
Attempt of a class 4 felony
You have free articles remaining.
Geng, Duol G., 20, Lincoln, 90 days jail, 14 months probation. (McManaman)
Labrillo, Nicolas C., 39, Lincoln, 9 months jail. (Jacobsen)
Ertzner, Joshua E., 35, Lincoln, 6 to 12 months jail. (Colborn)
Driving under the influence - .15+ or refusal
Grimaldo, Tosanna L., 36, Lincoln, 76 days jail, 4 years probation, license revoked 15 years, INTR, $1,000 fine. (McManaman)
Driving while revoked from DUI/refusal
Hunter, Johnny L., 56, Lincoln, 5 years probation, license revoked 15 years, INTR. (Colborn)
Refuse to submit to testing
Hardiman, Alex L., 30, Lincoln, 1 year jail, license revoked 15 years, INTR. (Colborn)
Montoya, Lorenzo R., 38, Crete, 30 months prison, license revoked 15 years, $100 fine. Also refuse to submit to pretest. (Otte)
Possession of marijuana between one ounce and one pound
Burnett, Zyshonne T., 21, Lincoln, 90 days jail, $500 fine. (McManaman)
Possession of money while violating 28-416(1)
Hernandez, Ryan I., 21, Lincoln, 12 months probation, $360 fine. (Otte)
First-degree sexual assault
Pugh, Dovon C., 29, transient, 45 to 55 years prison. Also visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct-19 and over. (Ideus)
First-degree sexual assault of a minor
Buck, Scott A., 51, Beatrice, 40 to 50 years prison. (Ideus)
Strangulation
Fowler, Daniel C., 42, Omaha, 28 months prison. Also third-degree domestic assault. (Otte)
Theft by shoplifting $501-$1,499
Gusko, Yuko J., 17, Lincoln, 2 years probation. Also theft by shoplifting $0-$500. (Ideus)