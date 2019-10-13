Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. Court costs additional to fines. Age and address, if any, from public record. Corrections will be made only if public record was reported incorrectly. District Court judge’s name in parentheses. DUI sentences that include an ignition lock requirement include the notation INTR.
DISTRICT COURT
Domestic assault
Howard, Raheem, 24, Lincoln, 365 days jail. (Ideus)
Attempt of a class 1A/1B/1C/1D felony
Buskirk, Travis J., 32, Lincoln, 3 years, 180 days to 7 years prison. Also possession of a controlled substance. (McManaman)
Attempt of a class 2 felony
Benally, Deondre D., 27, Lincoln, 20 to 40 months prison. (Otte)
Lee, Kelsey, 25, Lincoln, 4 years probation. (Ideus)
Attempt of a class 4 felony
Briones, Linda L., 30, transient, 270 days jail. (Colborn)
Moore, Cornelius, 58, Lincoln, 60 days. (Otte)
Jones, Jermond T. Sr., 34, La Vista, 270 days jail. Also 2 counts of second-degree forgery $1,500-$5,000. (Maret)
Monson, Jay A., 29, Lincoln, 1 year probation. (Maret)
Loudermill, Derek E., 45, Hastings, 30 months prison, 3 counts. Also unauthorized use of a financial transaction device $1,500-$5,000. (Ideus)
DUI-0.08 breath
Mayfield, Kenneth A., 37, Omaha, 90 days jail, 3 years probation, license revoked 15 years, INTR, $2,000 fine. (Ideus)
Driving while revoked from DUI/refusal
Holland, Kendall W., 52, Fremont, 1 year jail, license revoked 15 years. (Jacobsen)
Refuse to submit to test
Epting, Thomas T., 41, Lincoln, 4 to 8 years prison, license revoked 15 years, INTR. (Ideus)
Pickinpaugh, Donovan J., 39, Lincoln, 365 days jail, license revoked 15 years, INTR, $1,000 fine. (Ideus)
Escape when under arrest on felony charge
Williams, Antwon L., 38, Lincoln, 6 to 12 months jail. (Colborn)
Manufacture/deliver/distribute/possess/dispense exceptionally hazardous drug
Lowery, Issac J., 41, Lincoln, 8 to 12 years prison. Also possession of a firearm with a felony 2A drug violation. (Maret)
Manufacture/deliver/distribute/possess/dispense a controlled substance
Menglekamp, Jerry D., 25, Lincoln, 360 days jail. (Jacobsen)
Possess firearm by prohibited person
Wells, Jamar A., 30, transient, 4 to 8 years prison. Also third-degree assault. (McManaman)
Possession of a deadly weapon by prohibited person
Stubblefield, Robert R., 25, no hometown listed, 365 days jail. (Jacobsen)
Possession of a controlled substance
Halvorsen, Jeffrey A., 29, transient, 180 days to 2 years prison. (McManaman)
Heller, Joshua D., 31, Lincoln, 48 months, 3 counts. Also 2 counts of theft by shoplifting $1,500-$4,999, theft by unlawful taking $1,500-$4,999. (Jacobsen)
Keldsen, Crystalia A., 36, Lincoln, 365 days jail. (Ideus)
Herold, Lori A., 56, Elmo, Missouri, 335 days jail. (Ideus)
Tampering with physical evidence
Lewis, Anthony J., 21, Lincoln, 90 days jail, 4 years probation. (McManaman)