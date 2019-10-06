Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. Court costs additional to fines. Age and address, if any, from public record. Corrections will be made only if public record was reported incorrectly. District Court judge’s name in parentheses. DUI sentences that include an ignition lock requirement include the notation INTR.
DISTRICT COURT
Domestic assault
Rydberg, Matthew G., 41, Lincoln, 90 days jail, 2 years probation. (Ideus)
Third-degree domestic assault
Fleming, Devon J., 29, Lincoln, 365 days jail. (Nelson)
Attempt of a class 1A/1B/1C/1D felony
Huff, Henry L. III, 53, Lincoln, 4 years, 6 months to 6 years, 6 months prison. Also possession of a controlled substance. (Strong)
Attempt of a class 2 felony
Schrader, Kelsey M., 28, Lincoln, 4 to 6 years prison. (Maret)
Attempt of a class 2A felony
Maddux, Gregory R., 21, Lincoln, 365 days jail. (Ideus)
Attempt of a class 4 felony
Kantor, Tiffany E., 50, Blair, 18 months probation. (Jacobsen)
McCabe, Shelby L., 25, Lincoln, 90 days jail, 2 years probation. (McManaman)
Anderson, Melvin, 49, Lincoln, 540 days prison. Also violation of a protection order, domestic assault. (Jacobsen)
Taylor, Jaime J., 29, transient, 2 years probation. Also first-degree criminal trespass, theft by unlawful taking $501-$1,499. (Ideus)
Andablo, Jocelyn, 19, Lincoln, 12 months probation, $500 fine. (Ideus)
Johnson, Taylor J., 30, Onalaska, Wisconsin, 365 days jail. (Maret)
Anderson, Jessica J., 40, Lincoln, 18 months probation. (Ideus)
Driving under the influence - .15+ or refusal
Maddux, Tanner P., 37, Lincoln, 60 days jail, 3 years probation, license revoked 5 years, $1,000 fine. (Nelson)
Hammer, Katrina J., 34, Lincoln, 60 days jail, 3 years probation, license revoked 5 years, $1,000 fine. (Nelson)
Driving while revoked from DUI/refusal
Bornemeier, Kenneth P., 35, Lincoln, 270 days jail, license revoked 15 years, INTR. (Colborn)
Williams, Damion V., 43, Lincoln, 120 days jail, 2 years probation, license revoked 15 years, $500 fine. (Ideus)
Xuncax, Pedrito M., 31, transient, 18 months prison, license revoked 15 years. (Nelson)
Manufacture/deliver/distribute/possess/dispense exceptionally hazardous drug
Valdez Gordon, Olivia C., 19, Lincoln, 4 to 7 years prison. Also 2 counts of attempt of a class 4 felony. (McManaman)
Manufacture/deliver/distribute/possess/dispense a controlled substance
Rodriguez Llanes, Adams E., 23, Louisville, Kentucky, 40 months probation. (Strong)
Huggins, Nicholas A., 29, Lincoln, 18 to 36 months prison. Also possession of a controlled substance. (Jacobsen)
Possession of a controlled substance
Galvin, Leglenn, 40, transient, 1 year, 180 days jail. Also misdemeanor false reporting. (Ideus)
Boye, Fred R. Jr., 67, Lincoln, 270 days jail. (Nelson)
Kudron, Ashleigh D., 31, Lincoln, 2 years probation. (Ideus)
Resisting arrest
Hightree, Rolin C., 46, transient, 132 days jail. Also obstructing a peace officer. (Maret)
Terroristic threats
Buchanan, Jacob R., 28, Lincoln, 60 months prison. Also third-degree assault, possession of a controlled substance. (Strong)
Theft by shoplifting $0-$500
Phillips, Mary S., 54, Lincoln, 365 days jail. (Ideus)
Ebert, Steve A., 62, Lincoln, 124 days jail. (Maret)
Violate a protection order
Reyes, Carlos R., 32, transient, 570 days prison, 2 counts. Also third-degree domestic assault. (Jacobsen)