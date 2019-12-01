Courts, 12/2
Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. Court costs additional to fines. Age and address, if any, from public record. Corrections will be made only if public record was reported incorrectly. District Court judge’s name in parentheses. DUI sentences that include an ignition lock requirement include the notation INTR.

DISTRICT COURT

Third-degree assault

Bleeker, Willey R., 33, Lincoln, 24 months prison. Also possession of deadly weapon by a prohibited person. (Strong)

Assault by a confined person-no weapon

Grimm, John M., 54, Bridgeport, 15 to 30 months prison. (Otte)

Assault by a confined person-with weapon

Soto, Ary, 24, no hometown listed, 10 to 16 years prison. (Otte)

Third-degree domestic assault

Sigler, Kenneth C., 56, Lincoln, 365 days jail. (Ideus)

Third-degree assault of an officer/health care professional

Jackson, Antonio R., 35, Tecumseh, 14 to 23 years prison. Also second-degree assault. (Otte)

Attempt of a class 1A/1B/1C/1D felony

Roberts, Clinton J., 38, Lincoln, 27 to 38 years prison. Also third-degree sexual assault of a child. (Nelson)

Attempt of a class 2 felony

Cobb, Jermaine D., 28, Lincoln, 4 to 6 years prison. (McManaman)

Stricker, Brittany, 21, Lincoln, 3 to 6 years prison. (Strong)

Perdue, William R., 44, Omaha, 6 years, 6 months to 12 years prison. Also theft by unlawful taking $1,500-$4,999. (McManaman)

Attempt of a class 2A felony

Northrop, Garland R., 33, Lincoln, 2 years prison. (McManaman)

Rodriguez, Paul A., 18, Lincoln, 3 years probation. (Jacobsen)

Moeller, Cedric R., 24, Lincoln, 5 to 19 years prison. Also manufacture/deliver/distribute/possess/dispense a controlled substance. (Strong)

Richard, Chriz P., 19, Lincoln, 20 months prison. (Nelson)

Fox, Cody L., 28, Fremont, 12 months jail. (Strong)

Attempt of a class 4 felony

Payne, Preston U., 27, Lincoln, 360 days jail, 2 counts. Also carrying a concealed weapon. (Colborn)

Hawkins, Michael L., 56, transient, 320 days jail. Also possession of a controlled substance. (McManaman)

Gassman, Andrea M., 24, Lincoln, 4 days jail, 1 year probation, $1,000 fine. (Otte)

Waites, Jacob R., 26, Lincoln, 1 year jail. (McManaman)

Ramirez, Eric L., 32, Lincoln, 300 days jail. (Otte)

Criminal mischief $1,500-$4,999

Wheeler, January T., 40, Lincoln, 180 days jail. (Nelson)

Driving while revoked from DUI/refusal

Spencer, Kathryn A., 46, transient, 3 years, 6 months to 6 years prison, license revoked 15 years, 3 counts. (McManaman)

Refuse to submit to test

Thompson, Damian L., 42, Lincoln, 180 days jail, 5 years probation, license revoked 15 years, INTR, $2,000 fine. (Otte)

First-degree false imprisonment

Thornton, Kara C., 30, transient, 30 months prison. (Colborn)

Second-degree murder

Gray, Neland T. Jr., 22, Lincoln, life sentence plus 25 to 35 years prison. Also use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. (Nelson)

Possession of a controlled substance

Clark, Scott R., 50, Omaha, 365 days jail. (Nelson)

Pietenpol, Brendan S., 23, Lincoln, 24 months prison. Also third-degree assault. (Otte)

Sex offender registry act violation

Slapnicka, Brad A., 54, transient, 18 months prison. (Ideus)

Violate protection order

Logan, William C. Jr., 49, Lincoln, 360 days jail. Also 2 counts of disturbing the peace. (McManaman)

