Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. Court costs additional to fines. Age and address, if any, from public record. Corrections will be made only if public record was reported incorrectly. District Court judge’s name in parentheses. DUI sentences that include an ignition lock requirement include the notation INTR.

DISTRICT COURT

Attempt of a class 2 felony

Granger, Tyrell L., 26, Lincoln, 3 years probation. (Maret)

Attempt of a class 3 or 3A felony

Koch, James R., 39, Crete, 24 months prison. Also third-degree domestic violence. (Jacobsen)

Attempt of a class 4 felony

Arnold, Arren L., 35, transient, 90 days jail. (Strong)

Driving under the influence - .15+ or refusal

McGuire, Jason H., 50, Lincoln, 60 days jail, 3 years probation, license revoked 7 years, INTR, $1,000 fine. (McManaman)

Perry, Mikaela A., 24, Lincoln, 60 days jail, 3 years probation, license revoked 15 years, $1,000 fine. (Maret)

Manufacture/deliver/distribute/possess/dispense exceptionally hazardous drug

Bustamante, Claudia D., 26, transient, 4 to 6 years prison. (Maret)

Manufacture/deliver/distribute/possess/dispense a controlled substance

Jones, Rashaun C., 28, transient, 53 to 61 years prison. Also first-degree assault, terroristic threats. (Jacobsen)

Operate motor vehicle to avoid arrest

Atwood, Angela L., 70, Lincoln, 4 years probation, license revoked 1 year, 2 counts. Also resisting arrest. (Maret)

Possession of a controlled substance

Sipes, Babe L., 39, transient, 120 days jail. (Otte)

Adams, Skyelar E., 22, Lincoln, 3 years probation. Also committing child abuse intentionally, no injury. (Colborn)

Theft by shoplifting $0-$500

Stiles, Michael A., 47, transient, 60 days jail. (McManaman)

Violate sex offender registration act

Amin, Bilal R. II, 37, Lincoln, 2 years prison. (Otte)

