Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. Court costs additional to fines. Age and address, if any, from public record. Corrections will be made only if public record was reported incorrectly. District Court judge’s name in parentheses. DUI sentences that include an ignition lock requirement include the notation INTR.
DISTRICT COURT
Attempt of a class 2 felony
Granger, Tyrell L., 26, Lincoln, 3 years probation. (Maret)
Attempt of a class 3 or 3A felony
Koch, James R., 39, Crete, 24 months prison. Also third-degree domestic violence. (Jacobsen)
Attempt of a class 4 felony
Arnold, Arren L., 35, transient, 90 days jail. (Strong)
Driving under the influence - .15+ or refusal
McGuire, Jason H., 50, Lincoln, 60 days jail, 3 years probation, license revoked 7 years, INTR, $1,000 fine. (McManaman)
Perry, Mikaela A., 24, Lincoln, 60 days jail, 3 years probation, license revoked 15 years, $1,000 fine. (Maret)
Manufacture/deliver/distribute/possess/dispense exceptionally hazardous drug
Bustamante, Claudia D., 26, transient, 4 to 6 years prison. (Maret)
Manufacture/deliver/distribute/possess/dispense a controlled substance
Jones, Rashaun C., 28, transient, 53 to 61 years prison. Also first-degree assault, terroristic threats. (Jacobsen)
Operate motor vehicle to avoid arrest
Atwood, Angela L., 70, Lincoln, 4 years probation, license revoked 1 year, 2 counts. Also resisting arrest. (Maret)
Possession of a controlled substance
Sipes, Babe L., 39, transient, 120 days jail. (Otte)
Adams, Skyelar E., 22, Lincoln, 3 years probation. Also committing child abuse intentionally, no injury. (Colborn)
Theft by shoplifting $0-$500
Stiles, Michael A., 47, transient, 60 days jail. (McManaman)
Violate sex offender registration act
Amin, Bilal R. II, 37, Lincoln, 2 years prison. (Otte)