COURTS

Courts, 9/5

Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. Court costs additional to fines. Age and address, if any, from public record. Corrections will be made only if public record was reported incorrectly. District Court judge’s name in parentheses. DUI sentences that include an ignition lock requirement include the notation INTR.

DISTRICT COURT

Third-degree assault

Ackman, Eric P., 25, Lincoln, 2 years probation, 150 days jail, $1,000 fine. Also obstruct a peace officer. (McManaman)

Third-degree domestic assault

Dye, Randolph D., 35, transient, 2 years probation. (McManaman)

Smith, William R., 62, Lincoln, 480 days prison. Also commit child abuse negligently - no injury, third-degree assault. (Jacobsen)

Third-degree domestic assault or a pregnant woman

Poorbear, Raymond J., 28, Lincoln, 2 years probation, 77 days jail. (McManaman)

Attempt of a class 2 felony

Condon, Brandon D., 36, Lincoln, 70 days jail, 4 years probation. (McManaman)

Attempt of a class 3 or 3A felony

Daily, Adam, 35, Lincoln, 365 days prison. (Maret)

Attempt of a class 4 felony

Dye, Randolph, 35, Lincoln, 2 years probation. (McManaman)

Trusow, Christina M., 27, Lincoln, 1 year prison. Also resisting arrest. (Maret)

Gordon, Emily R., 40, Lincoln, 1 year probation. (Otte)

Ironcloud, Amanda R., 42, transient, 330 days jail. Also theft by unlawful taking $1,500-$4,999. (McManaman)

Spittler, Taylor L., 30, Lincoln, 12 months probation. (Ideus)

King, Timothy E., 64, Lincoln, 240 days jail. (Ideus)

Garcia, Perla E., 30, transient, 2 years probation. (McManaman)

Driving under the influence-0.15+ or refusal

Blakely, Stephen M., 35, Milford, 3 years prison, 15 years revoked license. (Maret)

Morales, Jose, 26, Lincoln, 5 years probation, 60 days jail, 15 years revoked license. (McManaman)

Torres, Oscar D., 48, Lincoln, 18 months prison, 15 years revoked license. (Jacobsen)

Possession of a controlled substance

Wilkinson, Damiaun R., 20, Lincoln, 206 days jail, 3 years probation. Also attempt of class 4 felony, terroristic threats. (McManaman)

Engberg, Paul L., 55, Lincoln, 4 years probation. (McManaman)

Schram, Realidy M., 22, Fairbury, 2-4 years prison, 2 counts. (McManaman)

Terroristic threats

Galvan, David J., 40, 3 years prison. Also false imprisonment. (McManaman)

