COURTS

Courts, 9/26

Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. Court costs additional to fines. Age and address, if any, from public record. Corrections will be made only if public record was reported incorrectly. District Court judge’s name in parentheses. DUI sentences that include an ignition lock requirement include the notation INTR.

DISTRICT COURT

Second-degree assault

McBride, James, 44, no hometown listed, 2-4 years prison. (Post)

Third-degree assault

Hardiman, Alex L., 33, Lincoln, 360 days prison. Also false reporting, attempt of a class 4 felony. (Post)

Palomo, Vincent J., 25, Lincoln, 360 days prison. Also attempt of a class 4 felony, obstruct a peace officer. (Otte)

People are also reading…

Assault by a confined person-no weapon

Melgoza, Charlie, 44, no hometown listed, 30-36 months prison. (Nelson)

Attempt of a class 2A felony

Jarman, Joseph C., 32, Lincoln, 24 months prison. (Otte)

Attempt of a class 3 or 3A felony

Kometscher, Mark A. Jr., 28, Lincoln, 1 year prison. (Ideus)

Attempt of a class 4 felony

Bateman, Ros A., 31, Lincoln, 910 days prison. Also assault officer/health care professional, Resisting arrest. (Ideus)

Mai, Son L., 43, Lincoln, 2 years probation. Also driving without ignition interlock. (Post)

Commit child abuse intentionally/no injury

Pettiford Hinton, Dayshan K., 29, Lincoln, 36 months probation. (Strong)

Possession of a controlled substance

Poitier, Timothy M., 44, Lincoln, 4 years prison, 2 counts. (Maret)

Loury, Casiopia M., Davey, 2 years probation, 2 counts. (Nelson)

Burton, Cory A., 34, Lincoln, 2 years prison. (Ideus)

Crihfield, James C., 31, transient, 3 years prison. Also escape when under arrest on felony charge. (McManaman)

Violate a protection order

Gollin, Kacee L., 30, Lincoln, 270 days jail, 2 counts. (Strong)

