Courts, 9/26

Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. Court costs additional to fines. Age and address, if any, from public record. Corrections will be made only if public record was reported incorrectly. District Court judge’s name in parentheses. DUI sentences that include an ignition lock requirement include the notation INTR.
DISTRICT COURT
Second-degree assault
McBride, James, 44, no hometown listed, 2-4 years prison. (Post)
Third-degree assault
Hardiman, Alex L., 33, Lincoln, 360 days prison. Also false reporting, attempt of a class 4 felony. (Post)
Palomo, Vincent J., 25, Lincoln, 360 days prison. Also attempt of a class 4 felony, obstruct a peace officer. (Otte)
Assault by a confined person-no weapon
Melgoza, Charlie, 44, no hometown listed, 30-36 months prison. (Nelson)
Attempt of a class 2A felony
Jarman, Joseph C., 32, Lincoln, 24 months prison. (Otte)
Attempt of a class 3 or 3A felony
Kometscher, Mark A. Jr., 28, Lincoln, 1 year prison. (Ideus)
Attempt of a class 4 felony
Bateman, Ros A., 31, Lincoln, 910 days prison. Also assault officer/health care professional, Resisting arrest. (Ideus)
Mai, Son L., 43, Lincoln, 2 years probation. Also driving without ignition interlock. (Post)
Commit child abuse intentionally/no injury
Pettiford Hinton, Dayshan K., 29, Lincoln, 36 months probation. (Strong)
Possession of a controlled substance
Poitier, Timothy M., 44, Lincoln, 4 years prison, 2 counts. (Maret)
Loury, Casiopia M., Davey, 2 years probation, 2 counts. (Nelson)
Burton, Cory A., 34, Lincoln, 2 years prison. (Ideus)
Crihfield, James C., 31, transient, 3 years prison. Also escape when under arrest on felony charge. (McManaman)
Violate a protection order
Gollin, Kacee L., 30, Lincoln, 270 days jail, 2 counts. (Strong)