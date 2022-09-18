 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COURTS

Courts, 9/19

Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. Court costs additional to fines. Age and address, if any, from public record. Corrections will be made only if public record was reported incorrectly. District Court judge’s name in parentheses. DUI sentences that include an ignition lock requirement include the notation INTR.

DISTRICT COURT

Accessory to a class 1/1A/1B/1C/1D felony

Holbrook, Johnny D., 25, Lincoln, 30 months probation, 60 days jail. (Ideus)

Second-degree arson

Armstrong, Justin R., 43, Lincoln, 2 years prison. (Post)

First-degree assault

Hickman, David L. Jr., 38, Lincoln, 34-58 years prison. Also using firearm to commit a felony, possession of firearm by prohibited person. (Otte)

Third-degree assault

Fox, Cody L., 28, Lincoln, 360 days prison. Also attempt of class 4 felony. (McManaman)

Assault by a confined person-no weapon

Lucas, Gaspar P., 28, no hometown listed, 18-36 months jail. (Jacobsen)

Unlawful acts by any person re. inmate

Brandt, Summer D., 47, Lincoln, 90 days jail, 5 years probation. (Otte)

Commit child abuse negligently/no injury

Swanigan, Lindsey L., 35, Waverly, 24 months probation, 2 counts. (Strong)

Driving while revoked from DUI/refusal

Behrends, Kyle D., 36, Lincoln, 2 years probation, 15 years revoked license. (Jacobsen)

Possession of a controlled substance

Eastman, Ian K., 24, Lincoln, 42 months prison, 2 counts. Also 2 counts theft by unlawful taking $1,500-$4,999. (Strong)

Riley, Keyshaun D., 23, Lincoln, 9 months prison. (Otte)

Granado, Jose I., 36, transient, 1 year prison. (Jacobsen)

Terroristic threats

Freeman, Mitchell M., 35, hometown not listed, 20-26 years prison. Also possession of firearm by prohibited person, using firearm to commit a felony. (McManaman)

