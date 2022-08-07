 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COURTS

Courts, 8/8

  • 0

Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. Court costs additional to fines. Age and address, if any, from public record. Corrections will be made only if public record was reported incorrectly. District Court judge’s name in parentheses. DUI sentences that include an ignition lock requirement include the notation INTR.

DISTRICT COURT

Attempt of a class 4 felony

Meyer, Dawn, 28, Beatrice, 1 year probation. (Otte)

Menefee, Tony K., 49, Lincoln, 2 years probation, 2 counts. (Nelson)

Garcia, Bryson T., 19, Lincoln, 18 months probation. (Otte)

Williams, Christopher R., 44, transient, 840 days prison. Also theft-unlawful taking $0-$500, resisting arrest, possession of controlled substance, first-degree criminal trespassing. (Post)

People are also reading…

Driving while revoked from DUI/refusal

Marks, Crystal, 45 Lincoln, 365 days prison, 15 years revoked license. (Strong)

Possession of a controlled substance

Eichelberger, Kalvin R., 37, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, 2 years prison. (Post)

Possession of marijuana more than one pound

Dominguez, Elisa E., 21, Lincoln, 36 months probation, 60 days jail. (Post)

First-degree sexual assault of a child

O’neal, Everette L., 64, Lincoln, 50-65 years prison. Also commit child abuse intentionally/no injury. (Otte)

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Courts, 8/1

Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. C…

Courts, 7/25

Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. C…

Courts, 7/18

Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. C…

Courts, 7/11

Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. C…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News