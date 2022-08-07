Courts, 8/8

Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. Court costs additional to fines. Age and address, if any, from public record. Corrections will be made only if public record was reported incorrectly. District Court judge’s name in parentheses. DUI sentences that include an ignition lock requirement include the notation INTR.
DISTRICT COURT
Attempt of a class 4 felony
Meyer, Dawn, 28, Beatrice, 1 year probation. (Otte)
Menefee, Tony K., 49, Lincoln, 2 years probation, 2 counts. (Nelson)
Garcia, Bryson T., 19, Lincoln, 18 months probation. (Otte)
Williams, Christopher R., 44, transient, 840 days prison. Also theft-unlawful taking $0-$500, resisting arrest, possession of controlled substance, first-degree criminal trespassing. (Post)
Driving while revoked from DUI/refusal
Marks, Crystal, 45 Lincoln, 365 days prison, 15 years revoked license. (Strong)
Possession of a controlled substance
Eichelberger, Kalvin R., 37, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, 2 years prison. (Post)
Possession of marijuana more than one pound
Dominguez, Elisa E., 21, Lincoln, 36 months probation, 60 days jail. (Post)
First-degree sexual assault of a child
O’neal, Everette L., 64, Lincoln, 50-65 years prison. Also commit child abuse intentionally/no injury. (Otte)