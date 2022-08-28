 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COURTS

Courts, 8/29

Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. Court costs additional to fines. Age and address, if any, from public record. Corrections will be made only if public record was reported incorrectly. District Court judge’s name in parentheses. DUI sentences that include an ignition lock requirement include the notation INTR.

DISTRICT COURT

Possess money while violate 28-416(1)

Harris, Paul D., 32, Lincoln, 1 year probation. (Maret)

Possess or receive stolen firearm

Higgins, Rachael, 32, Lincoln, 5-8 years prison. (Nelson)

Third-degree assault

Vicharra, Unique A., 18, Lincoln, 2 years probation. Also third-degree domestic assault, 2 counts criminal mischief-$0-$500. (Maret)

Carranza, Steven D., 58, Lincoln, 2 years probation, 3 counts. Also third-degree domestic assault. (Maret)

Third-degree domestic assault

Brown, Billy J., 50, Lincoln, 365 days prison. (Maret)

Attempt of a class 2A felony

Barrett, Colby M., 30, Lincoln, 2 years probation, $1,000 fine. (Ideus)

Jones, Jared T., 28, transient, 36-48 months prison, 2 counts. (Otte)

Gordon, Emily R., 40, Lincoln, 120 days jail, 2 years probation. Also carrying concealed weapon. (Otte)

Attempt of a class 3 or 3A felony

Burns, Shane T., 28, no hometown listed, 2-4 years prison, 2 counts. (Maret)

Attempt of a class 4 felony

Stratmore, Jeffrey D., 41, Lincoln, 180 days jail. (Jacobsen)

Driving under the influence - .15+ or refusal

Jenks, Austyn J., 26, Lincoln, 365 days prison, 15 years revoked license. (Maret)

Driving while revoked from DUI/refusal

Misula, Edgar O., 43, Lincoln, 3 years probation, 90 days jail. Also refuse to submit to test. (Maret)

Manufacture/deliver/distribute/possess/dispense exceptionally hazardous drug

Thurber, Jason J., 44, Firth, 3 years probation. (Maret)

Operate motor vehicle to avoid arrest

Jud, Sunday P., 25, Lincoln, 2 years probation, 60 days jail, 60 days revoked license. Also DUI-alcohol. (Post)

Possess deadly weapon-prohibited person

Newman, Vaughn R., 44, Lincoln, 30 months prison. (Otte)

Possession of a controlled substance

Jones, Jennifer I., 42, Lincoln, 2 years probation, 2 counts. (Ideus)

Black, Franklin T., 57, Omaha, 2 years probation. (Maret)

Theft by shoplifting $0-$500

Arkulari, Hank Jr., 46, Lincoln, 905 days prison, 3 counts. Also criminal possession of 2-3 financial transaction devices. (Ideus)

Theft by unlawful taking $1,500-$4,999

Alfredson, Dylan J., 30, Lincoln, 7 years prison, 2 counts. Also possession of burglar’s tools, obstruct a peace officer, attempt of class 2A felony. (Maret)

