Courts, 8/29

Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. Court costs additional to fines. Age and address, if any, from public record. Corrections will be made only if public record was reported incorrectly. District Court judge’s name in parentheses. DUI sentences that include an ignition lock requirement include the notation INTR.
DISTRICT COURT
Possess money while violate 28-416(1)
Harris, Paul D., 32, Lincoln, 1 year probation. (Maret)
Possess or receive stolen firearm
Higgins, Rachael, 32, Lincoln, 5-8 years prison. (Nelson)
Third-degree assault
Vicharra, Unique A., 18, Lincoln, 2 years probation. Also third-degree domestic assault, 2 counts criminal mischief-$0-$500. (Maret)
Carranza, Steven D., 58, Lincoln, 2 years probation, 3 counts. Also third-degree domestic assault. (Maret)
Third-degree domestic assault
Brown, Billy J., 50, Lincoln, 365 days prison. (Maret)
Attempt of a class 2A felony
Barrett, Colby M., 30, Lincoln, 2 years probation, $1,000 fine. (Ideus)
Jones, Jared T., 28, transient, 36-48 months prison, 2 counts. (Otte)
Gordon, Emily R., 40, Lincoln, 120 days jail, 2 years probation. Also carrying concealed weapon. (Otte)
Attempt of a class 3 or 3A felony
Burns, Shane T., 28, no hometown listed, 2-4 years prison, 2 counts. (Maret)
Attempt of a class 4 felony
Stratmore, Jeffrey D., 41, Lincoln, 180 days jail. (Jacobsen)
Driving under the influence - .15+ or refusal
Jenks, Austyn J., 26, Lincoln, 365 days prison, 15 years revoked license. (Maret)
Driving while revoked from DUI/refusal
Misula, Edgar O., 43, Lincoln, 3 years probation, 90 days jail. Also refuse to submit to test. (Maret)
Manufacture/deliver/distribute/possess/dispense exceptionally hazardous drug
Thurber, Jason J., 44, Firth, 3 years probation. (Maret)
Operate motor vehicle to avoid arrest
Jud, Sunday P., 25, Lincoln, 2 years probation, 60 days jail, 60 days revoked license. Also DUI-alcohol. (Post)
Possess deadly weapon-prohibited person
Newman, Vaughn R., 44, Lincoln, 30 months prison. (Otte)
Possession of a controlled substance
Jones, Jennifer I., 42, Lincoln, 2 years probation, 2 counts. (Ideus)
Black, Franklin T., 57, Omaha, 2 years probation. (Maret)
Theft by shoplifting $0-$500
Arkulari, Hank Jr., 46, Lincoln, 905 days prison, 3 counts. Also criminal possession of 2-3 financial transaction devices. (Ideus)
Theft by unlawful taking $1,500-$4,999
Alfredson, Dylan J., 30, Lincoln, 7 years prison, 2 counts. Also possession of burglar’s tools, obstruct a peace officer, attempt of class 2A felony. (Maret)