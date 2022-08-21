Courts, 8/22

Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. Court costs additional to fines. Age and address, if any, from public record. Corrections will be made only if public record was reported incorrectly. District Court judge’s name in parentheses. DUI sentences that include an ignition lock requirement include the notation INTR.
DISTRICT COURT
Possession of firearm by prohibited person
Malcom, Christopher T., 43, Lincoln, 5 to 7 years prison. (Maret)
Third-degree domestic assault
Baker, Max D., 34, Lincoln, 365 days prison. Also commit child abuse negligently-no injury, third-degree assault, cruelly mistreat animal. (Nelson)
Assault by a confined person-no weapon
Radcliff, Daniel, 31, Lincoln, 12 to 24 months prison. (Nelson)
Third-degree assault
Rojas, Julia D., 26, Lincoln, 2 years probation, 6 months jail, 2 counts. (Nelson)
Warneke, David R., 60, Lincoln, 2 years probation, $1,500 fine, 60 days revoked license. Leave accident-fail to furnish information first, willful reckless driving. (Post)
Bowie, Timothy A., 40, transient, 365 days prison. Also resisting arrest. (Nelson)
Attempt of a class 2 felony
Densberger, Jason L., 45, Lincoln, 5 years probation, 30 days jail. Also carrying concealed weapon. (Otte)
Attempt of a class 2A felony
Wojciechowski, Mark, 57, Davenport, FL, 2 years prison. (Maret)
Attempt of a class 3 or 3A felony
Kometscher, Michael D., 37, Lincoln, 30 days jail, 2 years probation. Also third-degree domestic assault. (Maret)
Schutte, Adam K.,33, Lincoln, 3 years probation. (Nelson)
Viessman, Brandon C., 29, Lincoln, 30 days jail. (Nelson)
Attempt of a class 4 felony
Mixon, Janet D., 39, Lincoln, 2 years probation.(Nelson)
McGinn, Richard P., 75, Lincoln, 240 days jail, 2 counts. (Ideus)
Driving while revoked from DUI/refusal
Casillas, Anthony A., 62, Lincoln, 4 to 8 years prison, 15 years revoked license, 2 counts. (Ideus)
Manufacture/deliver/distribute/possess/dispense exceptionally hazardous drug
Childers, Robert J. Jr., 28, Lincoln, 6 to 10 years prison. Also possessing money while violate 28-416(1), theft by shoplifting $0-$500. (Strong)
Possession of a controlled substance
Goodro, Michelle L., 50, Lincoln, 2 years prison. (Nelson)
Bryant, Melvin C., 29, Lincoln, 54 months prison, 2 years revoked license. Also theft by unlawful taking $501-$1,499, operating motor vehicle to avoid arrest. (Nelson)
Possession of deadly weapon- prohibited person
Varela, Alan D., 45, transient, 330 days jail. (Nelson)
Wuowrut, Goamar D., 26, Lincoln, 5 years prison, 2 counts. Also terroristic threats. (Post)
First-degree sexual assault of a child
Lopez, Graciano L, 44, Lincoln, 106 years to life. Also committing child abuse intentional/no injury, committing child abuse intentional/no injury, third degree sexual assault of a child. (Strong)
Third-degree sexual assault of a child
Stollar, Randall L., 60, Lincoln, 50 to 63 years prison. Also first-degree sexual assault, attempt of a class 2A felony. (Nelson)
Sexton, Randolph J., 67, Lincoln, 3 years prison. Also commit child abuse intentional/no injury. (Maret)
Sex Offender Reg. Act Violation
Walters, Richard I., 35, Lincoln, 18 months and 60 days prison, license revoked 6 months. Also DUI-drug. (Ideus)
Assault by strangulation or suffocation
Yohe, Edward D., 32, Lincoln, 180 days jail. Also third-degree domestic assault. (Jacobsen)
Theft by deception $1,500-$4,999
Medina, Ashley Y., 38, transient, 4 years prison, 2 counts. (Ideus)
Theft by unlawful taking $1,500-$4,999
Claussen, Baylee J., 23, transient, 3 years probation, 292 days jail, 2 counts. Also obstruct a peace officer, attempt of a class 4 felony. (Post)