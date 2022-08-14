Courts, 8/15

Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. Court costs additional to fines. Age and address, if any, from public record. Corrections will be made only if public record was reported incorrectly. District Court judge’s name in parentheses. DUI sentences that include an ignition lock requirement include the notation INTR.
DISTRICT COURT
Carry concealed weapon
Hernandez, Ryan I., 23, Lincoln, 18 months probation. (Strong)
Unlawful possession of firearm by juvenile offender
Mims, Jamael N., 20, Lincoln, 365 days prison. (Maret)
Attempt of a class 1A/1B/1C/1D felony
Boyd, Curtis L., 42, Lincoln, 4-8 years prison. (Strong)
Attempt of a class 2 felony
Gusich, James C., 58, York, 6 to 10 years prison. (McManaman)
Sterling, Gabriel A., 28, Lincoln, 3 to 5 years prison. (McManaman)
Jabar, Nichole J., 40, Lincoln, 48 months probation. (Strong)
Attempt of a class 3 or 3A felony
Davis, Dustin, 41, Lincoln, 360 days jail. (Post)
Possession of a controlled substance
Bradbury, Cassandra L., 45, Lincoln, 2 years probation. (Ideus)
Terroristic threats
Czerwinski, Evan M., 44, Henderson, NV, 4 years prison. Also assault by strangulation. (McManaman)
Theft by shoplifting $501-$1,499
Henley, Andre L., 30, Bellevue, 180 days jail. (Jacobsen)