COURTS

Courts, 8/1

Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. Court costs additional to fines. Age and address, if any, from public record. Corrections will be made only if public record was reported incorrectly. District Court judge’s name in parentheses. DUI sentences that include an ignition lock requirement include the notation INTR.

DISTRICT COURT

Second-degree domestic assault

Hoskins, Autumn J., 21, Lincoln, 90 days jail, 4 years probation. (McManaman)

Third-degree domestic assault

Nevels, Traves L., 29, Lincoln, 420 days prison. Also commit child abuse negligently/no injury. (Post)

Brown, Michale K., 32, Lincoln, 365 days prison. (Strong)

Attempt of a class 2A felony

Lewis, Ryan S., 28, Lincoln, 3 years prison. (Nelson)

Attempt of a class 4 felony

Poppert, Rita R., 40, Lincoln, 200 days jail. Also 3 counts violate protection order. (Otte)

Commit child abuse negligently/no injury

Dimas, Jose A., 34, Lincoln, 180 days jail, 18 months probation. Also contribute to delinquency of a child. (Jacobsen)

Falcon, Marcelino J., 21, Lincoln, 2 years prison. Also third-degree assault. (Strong)

Driving while revoked from DUI/refusal

Ngo, Hung V., 52, Lincoln, 3 years probation, 90 days jail, 15 years revoked license. (Otte)

Gunnels, Joshua N., 41, transient, 2 years prison, 15 years revoked license. (Nelson)

Possession of a controlled substance

Tafoya, Tameka L., 40, Lincoln, 2 years probation. (Nelson)

Theft by deception $1,500-$4,999

Whitney, Michael P., 28, Omaha, 36 months probation. (Post)

Escape

Saramoo, Amanda, 41, York, 12 to 15 months prison. (Jacobsen)

Obstruct government operations

Casillas, Dymond W., 28, Lincoln, 18 months probation, 60 days jail. (Otte)

