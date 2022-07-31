Courts, 8/1

Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. Court costs additional to fines. Age and address, if any, from public record. Corrections will be made only if public record was reported incorrectly. District Court judge’s name in parentheses. DUI sentences that include an ignition lock requirement include the notation INTR.
DISTRICT COURT
Second-degree domestic assault
Hoskins, Autumn J., 21, Lincoln, 90 days jail, 4 years probation. (McManaman)
Third-degree domestic assault
Nevels, Traves L., 29, Lincoln, 420 days prison. Also commit child abuse negligently/no injury. (Post)
People are also reading…
Brown, Michale K., 32, Lincoln, 365 days prison. (Strong)
Attempt of a class 2A felony
Lewis, Ryan S., 28, Lincoln, 3 years prison. (Nelson)
Attempt of a class 4 felony
Poppert, Rita R., 40, Lincoln, 200 days jail. Also 3 counts violate protection order. (Otte)
Commit child abuse negligently/no injury
Dimas, Jose A., 34, Lincoln, 180 days jail, 18 months probation. Also contribute to delinquency of a child. (Jacobsen)
Falcon, Marcelino J., 21, Lincoln, 2 years prison. Also third-degree assault. (Strong)
Driving while revoked from DUI/refusal
Ngo, Hung V., 52, Lincoln, 3 years probation, 90 days jail, 15 years revoked license. (Otte)
Gunnels, Joshua N., 41, transient, 2 years prison, 15 years revoked license. (Nelson)
Possession of a controlled substance
Tafoya, Tameka L., 40, Lincoln, 2 years probation. (Nelson)
Theft by deception $1,500-$4,999
Whitney, Michael P., 28, Omaha, 36 months probation. (Post)
Escape
Saramoo, Amanda, 41, York, 12 to 15 months prison. (Jacobsen)
Obstruct government operations
Casillas, Dymond W., 28, Lincoln, 18 months probation, 60 days jail. (Otte)