Courts, 7/4

Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. Court costs additional to fines. Age and address, if any, from public record. Corrections will be made only if public record was reported incorrectly. District Court judge’s name in parentheses. DUI sentences that include an ignition lock requirement include the notation INTR.

DISTRICT COURT

Obstruct a peace officer

Graham, Alivia G., 18, Lincoln, 635 days prison, 1 year revoked license, 2 years probation. Also theft-receiving stolen property $501-1,499, leaving scene of accident, reckless driving. (Maret)

Accessory to a class 1A/1B/1C/1D felony

Acosta, Tania L., 20, 5-8 years prison. (Post)

Third-degree assault

Harvey, Sean T., 53, Lincoln, 360 days prison, 2 counts. (Jacobsen)

Attempt of a class 1A/1B/1C/1D felony

White, Kevin V., 57, transient, 4-8 years prison. (Strong)

Attempt of a class 2 felony

Sims, Darnell Jr., 24, Lincoln, 5 years probation. (Maret)

Baqli, Ahmed A., 26, Lincoln, 2-6 years prison. (Strong)

Washburn, Cassandra L., 27, Lincoln, 3 years probation. (Ideus)

Attempt of a class 2A felony

Swain, Shanna M., 46, Crete, 340 days jail, $1,000 fine. Also possession of defaced firearm. (Ideus)

Ngoyi, Henock K., 22, Lincoln, 2 years, 6 months prison, 3 years revoked license. Also operating motor vehicle to avoid arrest-felony, operating motor vehicle to avoid arrest-misdemeanor, attempt of a class 4 felony, resisting arrest. (Post)

Noch, Jan, 52, Lincoln, 4 years prison. Also attempt of a class 3 or 3A felony. (Maret)

Attempt of a class 4 felony

Arnold, Erin, 38, Omaha, 2 years probation. (McManaman)

Gatwech, Guang G., 22, Lincoln, 5 years, 180 days prison. Also possession of defaced firearm, possess money while violate 28-416(1). (Post)

Hardison, Danny L., 59, Lincoln, 100 days jail, 2 years probation, 3 counts. Also unauthorized use of propelled vehicle. (Otte)

Wells, Arronson, 40, Lincoln, 570 days prison. Also criminal possession 2-3 financial transaction devices, possession of controlled substance. (Nelson)

Miller, Jermaine, 35, transient, 190 days jail. (Nelson)

Commit child abuse intentionally/no injury

Berks, Steve A., 63, no hometown listed, 8-10 years prison, 2 counts. (Nelson)

Possession of a controlled substance

Ketcham, Micah T., 27, hometown not listed, 3 years probation. Also attempt of class 4 felony. (Ideus)

Bruce, Bryant J., 31, Lincoln, 12 months prison. (Strong)

Brownell, Billy J. Jr., 35, no hometown listed, 2 years, 180 days prison. Also Sex Offender Reg. Act violation. (Ideus)

Terroristic threats

Watson, Kenyon J., 39, Lincoln, 90 days jail, 4 years probation. (McManaman)

Theft by shoplifting $0-$500

Rasmussen, Lynn E., 63, Lincoln, 90 days jail, 48 months probation. (Jacobsen)

Theft by deception $1,500 - $4,999

Baker, Kaleb C., 22, Lincoln, $2,500 fines. (Ideus)

Theft by deception $501-$1,499

Crispin, Maria D., 41, Lincoln, 30 days jail, 2 years probation. (Maret)

Varela, Gabriela Y., 25, Lincoln, 2 years probation. (Otte)

Violate a protection order

Miller, Corey R., 32, Lincoln, 6 years prison, 6 counts. (Nelson)

