Courts, 7/4

DISTRICT COURT
Obstruct a peace officer
Graham, Alivia G., 18, Lincoln, 635 days prison, 1 year revoked license, 2 years probation. Also theft-receiving stolen property $501-1,499, leaving scene of accident, reckless driving. (Maret)
Accessory to a class 1A/1B/1C/1D felony
Acosta, Tania L., 20, 5-8 years prison. (Post)
Third-degree assault
Harvey, Sean T., 53, Lincoln, 360 days prison, 2 counts. (Jacobsen)
Attempt of a class 1A/1B/1C/1D felony
White, Kevin V., 57, transient, 4-8 years prison. (Strong)
Attempt of a class 2 felony
Sims, Darnell Jr., 24, Lincoln, 5 years probation. (Maret)
Baqli, Ahmed A., 26, Lincoln, 2-6 years prison. (Strong)
Washburn, Cassandra L., 27, Lincoln, 3 years probation. (Ideus)
Attempt of a class 2A felony
Swain, Shanna M., 46, Crete, 340 days jail, $1,000 fine. Also possession of defaced firearm. (Ideus)
Ngoyi, Henock K., 22, Lincoln, 2 years, 6 months prison, 3 years revoked license. Also operating motor vehicle to avoid arrest-felony, operating motor vehicle to avoid arrest-misdemeanor, attempt of a class 4 felony, resisting arrest. (Post)
Noch, Jan, 52, Lincoln, 4 years prison. Also attempt of a class 3 or 3A felony. (Maret)
Attempt of a class 4 felony
Arnold, Erin, 38, Omaha, 2 years probation. (McManaman)
Gatwech, Guang G., 22, Lincoln, 5 years, 180 days prison. Also possession of defaced firearm, possess money while violate 28-416(1). (Post)
Hardison, Danny L., 59, Lincoln, 100 days jail, 2 years probation, 3 counts. Also unauthorized use of propelled vehicle. (Otte)
Wells, Arronson, 40, Lincoln, 570 days prison. Also criminal possession 2-3 financial transaction devices, possession of controlled substance. (Nelson)
Miller, Jermaine, 35, transient, 190 days jail. (Nelson)
Commit child abuse intentionally/no injury
Berks, Steve A., 63, no hometown listed, 8-10 years prison, 2 counts. (Nelson)
Possession of a controlled substance
Ketcham, Micah T., 27, hometown not listed, 3 years probation. Also attempt of class 4 felony. (Ideus)
Bruce, Bryant J., 31, Lincoln, 12 months prison. (Strong)
Brownell, Billy J. Jr., 35, no hometown listed, 2 years, 180 days prison. Also Sex Offender Reg. Act violation. (Ideus)
Terroristic threats
Watson, Kenyon J., 39, Lincoln, 90 days jail, 4 years probation. (McManaman)
Theft by shoplifting $0-$500
Rasmussen, Lynn E., 63, Lincoln, 90 days jail, 48 months probation. (Jacobsen)
Theft by deception $1,500 - $4,999
Baker, Kaleb C., 22, Lincoln, $2,500 fines. (Ideus)
Theft by deception $501-$1,499
Crispin, Maria D., 41, Lincoln, 30 days jail, 2 years probation. (Maret)
Varela, Gabriela Y., 25, Lincoln, 2 years probation. (Otte)
Violate a protection order
Miller, Corey R., 32, Lincoln, 6 years prison, 6 counts. (Nelson)