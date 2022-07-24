Courts, 7/25

Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. Court costs additional to fines. Age and address, if any, from public record. Corrections will be made only if public record was reported incorrectly. District Court judge’s name in parentheses. DUI sentences that include an ignition lock requirement include the notation INTR.
DISTRICT COURT
Assault by a confined person-no weapon
Deng, Nyazoly T., 26, transient, 12 months prison. (Strong)
Second-degree domestic assault
Troyer, Timothy L., 53, Lincoln, 500 days prison. (Strong)
Third-degree domestic assault
Harder, Nicholas B., 36, Lincoln, 940 days prison. Also false reporting, theft-unlawful taking $0-$500, criminal mischief-$0-$500, disturbing the peace. (Jacobsen)
Hudson, Spencer D., 49, Lincoln, 365 days prison. (Strong)
Attempt of a class 3 or 3A felony
Coonrod, Susan C., 70, Lincoln, 300 days jail. Also third-degree arson $500-$1,499 damages. (Otte)
Attempt of a class 4 felony
Rios, Hector R., 25, Lincoln, 120 days jail. (Strong)
Commit child abuse negligently/no injury
Ottens, Trenton A., 32, Lincoln, 2 years prison. Also possession of controlled substance, resisting arrest. (Otte)
Driving while revoked from DUI/refusal
Wid, Carl L., 42, North Platte, 4 years probation, 60 days jail, 15 years revoked license. (Otte)
Possession of a controlled substance
Truhlicka, Jason G., 40, Lincoln, 4 years probation, 90 days jail. Also aiding consummation of felony. (Nelson)
Burling, David A., 53, York, 12 months prison. (Strong)
Ueding, Joseph, 61, transient, 120 days jail. (Otte)
Jolliffe, Tori L., 26, transient, 18 months to 2 years prison. (Nelson)
Third-degree sexual assault of a child
Fisher, Michael R., 30, Lincoln, 7 years prison. Also commit child abuse intentional/no injury, assault by confined person-no weapon. (McManaman)
Theft by deception $501-$1,499
Jelinek, Briana F., 31, Lincoln, 270 days prison. Also false reporting. (Strong)
Willful reckless driving
Vavra, Dean S., 62, Dorchester, 18 months probation, 1 year revoked license. Also leaving accident-fail to furnish info first. (Strong)