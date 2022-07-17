 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Courts, 7/18

  • 0

Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. Court costs additional to fines. Age and address, if any, from public record. Corrections will be made only if public record was reported incorrectly. District Court judge’s name in parentheses. DUI sentences that include an ignition lock requirement include the notation INTR.

DISTRICT COURT

Obstruct a peace officer

Pippins, Maurice A. Jr., 32, Lincoln, 90 days jail. (Nelson)

Third-degree assault

Zitterkopf, Iziah S., 21, Tecumseh, 1 year prison. (Maret)

Third-degree domestic assault

People are also reading…

Kann, Tyler G., 32, Lincoln, 28 months jail, 15 years revoked license. Also operating motor vehicle to avoid arrest, driving while revoked from DUI/refusal, resisting arrest. (Otte)

Third-degree assault of an officer/health care professional

Goodie, Kevin L., 49, Lincoln, 180 days jail, 15 years revoked license, $1,000 fine. Also DUI–alcohol. (Nelson)

Attempt of a class 2A felony

Terry, Michael D., 34, Lincoln, 2 years prison. (Nelson)

Summers, Water I., 40, Lincoln, 4-7 years prison. Also possession of firearm by prohibited person. (Jacobsen)

Attempt of a class 3 or 3A felony

Williams, Ryan E., 38, Lincoln, 24 months probation. (Otte)

Attempt of a class 4 felony

Cicanese, Richard V., 22, Gibsonburg, OH, 14 months prison. Also possession of marijuana more than one pound. (Strong)

Hydreos, Alex H., 48, Angelus Oaks, CA, $1,000 fine. (Otte)

Possession of a controlled substance

Slizoski, Anthony M., Omaha, $1,000 fine. (McManaman)

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Courts, 7/11

Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. C…

Courts, 7/4

Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. C…

Courts, 6/27

Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. C…

Courts, 6/20

Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. C…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News