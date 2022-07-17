Courts, 7/18

Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. Court costs additional to fines. Age and address, if any, from public record. Corrections will be made only if public record was reported incorrectly. District Court judge’s name in parentheses. DUI sentences that include an ignition lock requirement include the notation INTR.
DISTRICT COURT
Obstruct a peace officer
Pippins, Maurice A. Jr., 32, Lincoln, 90 days jail. (Nelson)
Third-degree assault
Zitterkopf, Iziah S., 21, Tecumseh, 1 year prison. (Maret)
Third-degree domestic assault
People are also reading…
Kann, Tyler G., 32, Lincoln, 28 months jail, 15 years revoked license. Also operating motor vehicle to avoid arrest, driving while revoked from DUI/refusal, resisting arrest. (Otte)
Third-degree assault of an officer/health care professional
Goodie, Kevin L., 49, Lincoln, 180 days jail, 15 years revoked license, $1,000 fine. Also DUI–alcohol. (Nelson)
Attempt of a class 2A felony
Terry, Michael D., 34, Lincoln, 2 years prison. (Nelson)
Summers, Water I., 40, Lincoln, 4-7 years prison. Also possession of firearm by prohibited person. (Jacobsen)
Attempt of a class 3 or 3A felony
Williams, Ryan E., 38, Lincoln, 24 months probation. (Otte)
Attempt of a class 4 felony
Cicanese, Richard V., 22, Gibsonburg, OH, 14 months prison. Also possession of marijuana more than one pound. (Strong)
Hydreos, Alex H., 48, Angelus Oaks, CA, $1,000 fine. (Otte)
Possession of a controlled substance
Slizoski, Anthony M., Omaha, $1,000 fine. (McManaman)