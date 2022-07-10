Courts, 7/11

Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. Court costs additional to fines. Age and address, if any, from public record. Corrections will be made only if public record was reported incorrectly. District Court judge’s name in parentheses. DUI sentences that include an ignition lock requirement include the notation INTR.
DISTRICT COURT
Possess or receive stolen firearm
Chol, Shaka D., 28, Lincoln, 5-8 years prison. (Ideus)
Second-degree assault
Long, Ryan G., 32, Tecumseh, 18-50 years prison. Also use firearm to commit a felony, Possess firearm by prohibited person. (Nelson)
Third-degree domestic assault
Tromblee, Nathaniel M., 29, Lincoln, 485 days prison. Also third-degree assault. (Ideus)
Love, Andrew S., 39, Lincoln, 610 days prison, 2 counts. Also attempt of class 4 felony. (Nelson)
Attempt of a class 4 felony
Osman, Ajaj H., 38, Lincoln, 1 year probation. (Maret)
Baio, Thomas J., transient, 4–8 years and 20 months prison, 2 counts. Also attempt of class 2 felony. (Jacobsen)
Cox, Forlecia R., 31, Omaha, 120 days jail. (McManaman)
Burglary
Zelazny, Nicole, 37, York, 2-4 years prison. (Ideus)
Possession of a controlled substance
Nelson, Kesha D., 33, Lincoln, 480 days prison. Also possession of burglar’s tools. (Nelson)
Thalmann, Donald R., 59, Walton, 2 years jail. Also possess money while violate 28-416. (Post)
Violate protection order
Ledgerwood, Joseph S., 27, Lincoln, 180 days jail, 24 months probation, 3 counts. (McManaman)