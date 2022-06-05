 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Courts, 6/6

Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. Court costs additional to fines. Age and address, if any, from public record. Corrections will be made only if public record was reported incorrectly. District Court judge’s name in parentheses. DUI sentences that include an ignition lock requirement include the notation INTR.

DISTRICT COURT

Refuse to submit to test

Avery, Cleveland J., 68, Lincoln, 3 years prison, 15 years revoked license. (Maret)

Escape

Roeder, Jacob H., 24, Lexington, 9 months jail. (Otte)

Third-degree assault

Mueller, Linda K., 63, Lincoln, 90 days jail, 1 year probation. Also obstruct a peace officer. (Otte)

Third-degree domestic assault

Hart, Brittany R., 28, Lincoln, 440 days prison. Also commit child abuse negligently/no injury, resisting arrest. (Nelson)

Third-degree assault of an officer/health care professional

Wilkins, Edward M., 29, Lincoln, 4 years prison. Also resisting arrest. (Post)

Attempt of a class 2 felony

Al-Mansuri, Karrar Y., 21, Lincoln, 5 years probation. (Maret)

Valdes Lopez, Jose L., 27, Lincoln, 36 months probation. (Strong)

McCaul, Kevin M., 30, Adams, 3-5 years prison. (Nelson)

Hernandez, Alexis, 17, Wyoming, MI, 6-12 years prison, 2 counts. (Strong)

Attempt of a class 2A felony

McNeil, Elanor L., 38, Lincoln, 30 months probation. Also possess destructive device. (Strong)

Wadlow, Bryatt M., 22, no hometown listed, 365 days prison. (Strong)

Attempt of a class 3 or 3A felony

Haynes, Dajuor D., 23, Lincoln, 180 days jail. (Nelson)

Attempt of a class 4 felony

Graham, Natasha C., 35, Lincoln, 29 months prison, 2 years revoked license. Also theft by unlawful taking $501-$1,499, operating motor vehicle to avoid arrest. (McManaman)

Andrade Guerrero, Enriqueta, 30, Lincoln, 2 years probation. Also DUI/Drug. (Ideus)

Whitney, Kimberly A., 34, Syracuse, 2 years probation, 90 days jail. Also 2 counts theft by unlawful taking $501-$1,499. (Otte)

Sexual assault/child- third degree

Sosa, Amador O., 48, Lincoln, 5-8 years prison, 2 counts. (Strong)

Driving while revoked from DUI/refusal

Redding, Wendy M., 47, Waterloo, $7,500 fines, 15 years revoked license. (Otte)

Fail to stop/render aid/ser inj or death

Walker, Stephanie S., 36, Lincoln, 90 days jail, 3 years probation, 2 years revoked license. (Post)

Possession of a controlled substance

Furby, Clevone J., 33, Lincoln, 8 years prison, 2 counts. Also possess deadly weapon-prohibited person. (Maret)

Figueroa, Alicia S., 24, Lincoln, 24 months probation. (Strong)

Theft by shoplifting $1,500-$4,999

Fernandez, Mary R., 53, Milford, 14 months prison. (Ideus)

