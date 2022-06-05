Courts, 6/6

Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. Court costs additional to fines. Age and address, if any, from public record. Corrections will be made only if public record was reported incorrectly. District Court judge’s name in parentheses. DUI sentences that include an ignition lock requirement include the notation INTR.
DISTRICT COURT
Refuse to submit to test
Avery, Cleveland J., 68, Lincoln, 3 years prison, 15 years revoked license. (Maret)
Escape
Roeder, Jacob H., 24, Lexington, 9 months jail. (Otte)
Third-degree assault
Mueller, Linda K., 63, Lincoln, 90 days jail, 1 year probation. Also obstruct a peace officer. (Otte)
Third-degree domestic assault
Hart, Brittany R., 28, Lincoln, 440 days prison. Also commit child abuse negligently/no injury, resisting arrest. (Nelson)
Third-degree assault of an officer/health care professional
Wilkins, Edward M., 29, Lincoln, 4 years prison. Also resisting arrest. (Post)
Attempt of a class 2 felony
Al-Mansuri, Karrar Y., 21, Lincoln, 5 years probation. (Maret)
Valdes Lopez, Jose L., 27, Lincoln, 36 months probation. (Strong)
McCaul, Kevin M., 30, Adams, 3-5 years prison. (Nelson)
Hernandez, Alexis, 17, Wyoming, MI, 6-12 years prison, 2 counts. (Strong)
Attempt of a class 2A felony
McNeil, Elanor L., 38, Lincoln, 30 months probation. Also possess destructive device. (Strong)
Wadlow, Bryatt M., 22, no hometown listed, 365 days prison. (Strong)
Attempt of a class 3 or 3A felony
Haynes, Dajuor D., 23, Lincoln, 180 days jail. (Nelson)
Attempt of a class 4 felony
Graham, Natasha C., 35, Lincoln, 29 months prison, 2 years revoked license. Also theft by unlawful taking $501-$1,499, operating motor vehicle to avoid arrest. (McManaman)
Andrade Guerrero, Enriqueta, 30, Lincoln, 2 years probation. Also DUI/Drug. (Ideus)
Whitney, Kimberly A., 34, Syracuse, 2 years probation, 90 days jail. Also 2 counts theft by unlawful taking $501-$1,499. (Otte)
Sexual assault/child- third degree
Sosa, Amador O., 48, Lincoln, 5-8 years prison, 2 counts. (Strong)
Driving while revoked from DUI/refusal
Redding, Wendy M., 47, Waterloo, $7,500 fines, 15 years revoked license. (Otte)
Fail to stop/render aid/ser inj or death
Walker, Stephanie S., 36, Lincoln, 90 days jail, 3 years probation, 2 years revoked license. (Post)
Possession of a controlled substance
Furby, Clevone J., 33, Lincoln, 8 years prison, 2 counts. Also possess deadly weapon-prohibited person. (Maret)
Figueroa, Alicia S., 24, Lincoln, 24 months probation. (Strong)
Theft by shoplifting $1,500-$4,999
Fernandez, Mary R., 53, Milford, 14 months prison. (Ideus)