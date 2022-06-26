Courts, 6/27

Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. Court costs additional to fines. Age and address, if any, from public record. Corrections will be made only if public record was reported incorrectly. District Court judge’s name in parentheses. DUI sentences that include an ignition lock requirement include the notation INTR.
DISTRICT COURT
Attempt of a class 1A/1B/1C/1D felony
Isaacson, Dylan E., 22, Lincoln, 6 to 10 years prison. Also possess or receive stolen firearm. (Maret)
Attempt of a class 4 felony
Rowell, Alexis E., 26, Lincoln, 365 days prison. (Maret)
Commit child abuse negligently/no injury
Walden, Blake B., 38, Lincoln, 180 days jail, 24 months probation, 2 counts. Also third-degree domestic assault, third-degree assault. (McManaman)
DUI-alcohol
Meader, William L., 57, Lincoln, 30 days jail, 5 years probation, 15 years revoked license. (Maret)
Operate motor vehicle to avoid arrest
Meyers, Andrew J., 35, Lincoln, 7 years, 90 days prison to 9 years, 90 days prison, 1 year revoked license. Also reckless driving, manufacture/deliver/distribute/possess/dispense exceptionally hazardous drug, carry concealed weapon. (Maret)
Possession of a controlled substance
Serda, Jessica M., 37, Lincoln, 150 days jail. (McManaman)
Chan, Sebit S., 27, transient, 22 months prison. (McManaman)
Assault by strangulation/suffocation-serious injury
Deleon, Eulalio C., 41, transient, 10 to 18 years prison. (Jacobsen)
Theft by unlawful taking $1,500-$4,999
McCain, Darian F., 23, transient, 36 months prison, 1 year revoked license. Also abuse of vulnerable adult, operate motor vehicle/avoid arrest, willful reckless driving. (Strong)
Willful reckless driving
Parker, Dannon L., 22, transient, 6 months jail, 1 year revoked license. Also leaving accident-fail to furnish info. (McManaman)