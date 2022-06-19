Courts, 6/20

Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. Court costs additional to fines. Age and address, if any, from public record. Corrections will be made only if public record was reported incorrectly. District Court judge’s name in parentheses. DUI sentences that include an ignition lock requirement include the notation INTR.
DISTRICT COURT
Assault by a confined person-no weapon
Sorenson, Ryan C., 32, Omaha, 3 years prison. (Maret)
Attempt of a class 2 felony
Wynne, Kelvin E. Jr., 33, Lincoln, 3 to 5 years prison. (Post)
Attempt of a class 4 felony
Therien, Tetus, J., 41, Lincoln, 575 days prison. Also theft by unlawful taking $0-$500. (Ideus)
Dormer, Delmer L., Jr., 31, Lincoln, 390 days jail. Also 3 counts of violating a protection order. (Jacobsen)
DUI causing serious bodily harm
Alkazahy, Munif J., 29, Lincoln, 18 months prison, license revoked 8 years. (Post)
Second-degree false imprisonment
Borgmann, Mitchell R., 26, Kearney, 2 years probation, $1,000 fine. Also third-degree domestic assault. (Otte)
Possession of a controlled substance
Vanosdol, Christopher L., 50, Lincoln, 2 years probation. (Ideus)
Violate protection order
Foust, Tayler L., 31, Lincoln, 720 days prison, 3 counts. (Post)