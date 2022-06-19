 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Courts, 6/20

  • 0

Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. Court costs additional to fines. Age and address, if any, from public record. Corrections will be made only if public record was reported incorrectly. District Court judge’s name in parentheses. DUI sentences that include an ignition lock requirement include the notation INTR.

DISTRICT COURT

Assault by a confined person-no weapon

Sorenson, Ryan C., 32, Omaha, 3 years prison. (Maret)

Attempt of a class 2 felony

Wynne, Kelvin E. Jr., 33, Lincoln, 3 to 5 years prison. (Post)

Attempt of a class 4 felony

Therien, Tetus, J., 41, Lincoln, 575 days prison. Also theft by unlawful taking $0-$500. (Ideus)

People are also reading…

Dormer, Delmer L., Jr., 31, Lincoln, 390 days jail. Also 3 counts of violating a protection order. (Jacobsen)

DUI causing serious bodily harm

Alkazahy, Munif J., 29, Lincoln, 18 months prison, license revoked 8 years. (Post)

Second-degree false imprisonment

Borgmann, Mitchell R., 26, Kearney, 2 years probation, $1,000 fine. Also third-degree domestic assault. (Otte)

Possession of a controlled substance

Vanosdol, Christopher L., 50, Lincoln, 2 years probation. (Ideus)

Violate protection order

Foust, Tayler L., 31, Lincoln, 720 days prison, 3 counts. (Post)

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Courts, 6/13

Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. C…

Courts, 6/6

Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. C…

Courts, 5/30

Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. C…

Courts, 5/23

Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. C…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News