 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Courts, 6/13

  • 0

Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. Court costs additional to fines. Age and address, if any, from public record. Corrections will be made only if public record was reported incorrectly. District Court judge’s name in parentheses. DUI sentences that include an ignition lock requirement include the notation INTR.

DISTRICT COURT

Third-degree assault

Berry, Lynn D. Jr., 20, Lincoln, 9 years prison, license revoked 1 year. Also 2 counts of terroristic threats, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, tamper with witness/informant/juror. (Nelson)

Third-degree domestic assault

Moore, Kahden T., 24, transient, 54 months prison, license revoked 1 year, 2 counts. Also violate a protection order, operate a motor vehicle to avoid arrest. (McManaman)

People are also reading…

Richardson, Jeffrey S., 51, Lincoln, 500 days prison, 2 counts. (McManaman)

Melvin, Caleb M., 25, Lincoln, 24 months prison, 3 counts. (Strong)

Attempt of a class 2 felony

Phillips, Marsalis K., 17, Lincoln, 6 to 10 years prison. (Ideus)

Attempt of a class 4 felony

Ingle, Melissa A., 36, Auburn, California, 18 months probation. (Strong)

Romero, Eric J., 35, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, 18 months probation. (Strong)

Pickinpaugh, Jeremy J., 36, Lincoln, 540 days prison. Also resisting arrest. (Post)

Fisher, Dedric C., 28, Lincoln, 240 days jail. (Post)

Burglary

White, Frederick C. Jr., 64, transient, 19 to 20 years prison. (Post)

Commit child abuse negligently/no injury

Ludwig, Landon M., 21, Lincoln, 3 years prison, 2 counts. Also first-degree criminal trespass. (Ideus)

Criminal possession of 2-3 financial transaction devices

Adkins, Nathan D., 35, Omaha, 1 year. (Post)

Driving under the influence - .15+ or refusal

Jiminez Lopez, Miguel A., 49, Lincoln, 360 days jail, license revoked 15 years, $1,000 fine, 2 counts. (Strong)

Driving while revoked from DUI/refusal

Abdul-Rahman, Bashir W., 57, Lincoln, 360 days jail, license revoked 15 years. (Post)

Possession of a controlled substance

Washburn, Martin J., 57, transient, 400 days prison. (Strong)

First-degree sexual assault or a minor

McKethan, Terran T., 43, Lincoln, 100 to 125 years prison, 4 counts. Also attempt of a class 1/1A/1B/1C/1D felony. (McManaman)

Third-degree sexual assault of a child

Peck, Dalton J., 21, Riverview, Florida, 5 years, 2 counts. Also 2 counts of committing child abuse negligently/no injury. (Jacobsen)

Theft by shoplifting $501-$1,499

Buca, Michael A., 65, Hastings, 120 days jail. (Post)

Violate protection order

Linton, Michael S., 51, transient, 180 days jail. (Strong)

Sutton, John H. III, 36, transient, 90 days jail. (Post)

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Courts, 6/6

Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. C…

Courts, 5/30

Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. C…

Courts, 5/23

Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. C…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News