Courts, 6/13

Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. Court costs additional to fines. Age and address, if any, from public record. Corrections will be made only if public record was reported incorrectly. District Court judge’s name in parentheses. DUI sentences that include an ignition lock requirement include the notation INTR.
DISTRICT COURT
Third-degree assault
Berry, Lynn D. Jr., 20, Lincoln, 9 years prison, license revoked 1 year. Also 2 counts of terroristic threats, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, tamper with witness/informant/juror. (Nelson)
Third-degree domestic assault
Moore, Kahden T., 24, transient, 54 months prison, license revoked 1 year, 2 counts. Also violate a protection order, operate a motor vehicle to avoid arrest. (McManaman)
Richardson, Jeffrey S., 51, Lincoln, 500 days prison, 2 counts. (McManaman)
Melvin, Caleb M., 25, Lincoln, 24 months prison, 3 counts. (Strong)
Attempt of a class 2 felony
Phillips, Marsalis K., 17, Lincoln, 6 to 10 years prison. (Ideus)
Attempt of a class 4 felony
Ingle, Melissa A., 36, Auburn, California, 18 months probation. (Strong)
Romero, Eric J., 35, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, 18 months probation. (Strong)
Pickinpaugh, Jeremy J., 36, Lincoln, 540 days prison. Also resisting arrest. (Post)
Fisher, Dedric C., 28, Lincoln, 240 days jail. (Post)
Burglary
White, Frederick C. Jr., 64, transient, 19 to 20 years prison. (Post)
Commit child abuse negligently/no injury
Ludwig, Landon M., 21, Lincoln, 3 years prison, 2 counts. Also first-degree criminal trespass. (Ideus)
Criminal possession of 2-3 financial transaction devices
Adkins, Nathan D., 35, Omaha, 1 year. (Post)
Driving under the influence - .15+ or refusal
Jiminez Lopez, Miguel A., 49, Lincoln, 360 days jail, license revoked 15 years, $1,000 fine, 2 counts. (Strong)
Driving while revoked from DUI/refusal
Abdul-Rahman, Bashir W., 57, Lincoln, 360 days jail, license revoked 15 years. (Post)
Possession of a controlled substance
Washburn, Martin J., 57, transient, 400 days prison. (Strong)
First-degree sexual assault or a minor
McKethan, Terran T., 43, Lincoln, 100 to 125 years prison, 4 counts. Also attempt of a class 1/1A/1B/1C/1D felony. (McManaman)
Third-degree sexual assault of a child
Peck, Dalton J., 21, Riverview, Florida, 5 years, 2 counts. Also 2 counts of committing child abuse negligently/no injury. (Jacobsen)
Theft by shoplifting $501-$1,499
Buca, Michael A., 65, Hastings, 120 days jail. (Post)
Violate protection order
Linton, Michael S., 51, transient, 180 days jail. (Strong)
Sutton, John H. III, 36, transient, 90 days jail. (Post)