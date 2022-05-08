Courts, 5/9

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. Court costs additional to fines. Age and address, if any, from public record. Corrections will be made only if public record was reported incorrectly. District Court judge’s name in parentheses. DUI sentences that include an ignition lock requirement include the notation INTR.

DISTRICT COURT

First degree criminal trespass

Buras, Benjamin, 39, transient, 545 days prison. Also criminal mischief $1,500 - $4,999. (Nelson)

DUI/Drug

Schrader, Matthew S., 33, Douglas, 1 year prison, 15 years revoked license. (Post)

Escape

Ramirez, Edgar V., 29, no hometown listed, 1 year prison. (Otte)

Disturbing the peace

Gergen, Jeston, 40, Lincoln, 210 days jail. Also first-degree criminal trespass, obstruct a peace officer, operating motor vehicle to avoid arrest, attempt of class 1 misdemeanor. (Ideus)

Third-degree domestic assault

Meyer, Harmon D., 21, Lincoln, 8 years prison. Also threaten to distribute image/video with intent, 2 counts violate protection order. (Nelson)

Canby, Dustin W., 41, transient, 1 year prison. (McManaman)

Attempt of a class 3 or 3A felony

Devose, Jbre C., 21, Tecumseh, 1 year prison. (Nelson)

Attempt of a class 4 felony

Hanna, Reagan T., 20, Lincoln, 270 days jail, 2 counts. Also theft by unlawful taking $0-$500. (Strong)

Groce, Willie L., 49, transient, 210 days jail. Also carry concealed weapon. (McManaman)

Phillips, Mario D., 38, transient, 180 days jail. (Nelson)

Operate motor vehicle to avoid arrest

Quinn, Jerome, 25, Lincoln, 365 days prison, 2 years revoked license. (Nelson)

Possession of a controlled substance

Nguyen, Hung V., 53, Lincoln, 270 days jail. (Nelson)

Refuse to submit to test

Long, Robert T., 41, Lincoln, 180 days jail, 15 years revoked license. (Post)

Resisting arrest

Self, James S., 32, Lincoln, 1 year probation. Also theft by unlawful taking $501-$1,499. (Maret)

Stanley, Marion P., 30, Lincoln, 90 days jail. (Post)

