Courts, 5/9

Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. Court costs additional to fines. Age and address, if any, from public record. Corrections will be made only if public record was reported incorrectly. District Court judge’s name in parentheses. DUI sentences that include an ignition lock requirement include the notation INTR.
DISTRICT COURT
First degree criminal trespass
Buras, Benjamin, 39, transient, 545 days prison. Also criminal mischief $1,500 - $4,999. (Nelson)
DUI/Drug
Schrader, Matthew S., 33, Douglas, 1 year prison, 15 years revoked license. (Post)
Escape
Ramirez, Edgar V., 29, no hometown listed, 1 year prison. (Otte)
Disturbing the peace
Gergen, Jeston, 40, Lincoln, 210 days jail. Also first-degree criminal trespass, obstruct a peace officer, operating motor vehicle to avoid arrest, attempt of class 1 misdemeanor. (Ideus)
Third-degree domestic assault
Meyer, Harmon D., 21, Lincoln, 8 years prison. Also threaten to distribute image/video with intent, 2 counts violate protection order. (Nelson)
Canby, Dustin W., 41, transient, 1 year prison. (McManaman)
Attempt of a class 3 or 3A felony
Devose, Jbre C., 21, Tecumseh, 1 year prison. (Nelson)
Attempt of a class 4 felony
Hanna, Reagan T., 20, Lincoln, 270 days jail, 2 counts. Also theft by unlawful taking $0-$500. (Strong)
Groce, Willie L., 49, transient, 210 days jail. Also carry concealed weapon. (McManaman)
Phillips, Mario D., 38, transient, 180 days jail. (Nelson)
Operate motor vehicle to avoid arrest
Quinn, Jerome, 25, Lincoln, 365 days prison, 2 years revoked license. (Nelson)
Possession of a controlled substance
Nguyen, Hung V., 53, Lincoln, 270 days jail. (Nelson)
Refuse to submit to test
Long, Robert T., 41, Lincoln, 180 days jail, 15 years revoked license. (Post)
Resisting arrest
Self, James S., 32, Lincoln, 1 year probation. Also theft by unlawful taking $501-$1,499. (Maret)
Stanley, Marion P., 30, Lincoln, 90 days jail. (Post)