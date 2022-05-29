Courts, 5/30

Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. Court costs additional to fines. Age and address, if any, from public record. Corrections will be made only if public record was reported incorrectly. District Court judge’s name in parentheses. DUI sentences that include an ignition lock requirement include the notation INTR.
DISTRICT COURT
Possession of destructive device
Shiffermiller, Steven F., 36, Lincoln, 14 months prison. (Ideus)
Third-degree domestic assault
Jsames, Tyreece J., 40, Lincoln, 545 days prison, 2 counts. (Ideus)
Shultz, Akia E., 20, transient, 635 days prison, 24 months probation, 4 counts. (Strong)
Attempt of a class 2 felony
Smith, Jason R., 34, Lincoln, 8 years and 6 months-16 years prison, license revoked 1 year. Also del/dsp/dst/man/pos except haz drug, operate motor vehicle/avoid arrest. (McManaman)
Bauer, Matthew D., 32, Lincoln, 1-3 years prison. (Nelson)
Attempt of a class 2A felony
Ramos, Christopher, 38, Tampa, FL, 2 years prison. (Ideus)
Ruvalcaba, Ezequiel D. Lincoln, 37, 8 years prison. Also commit child abuse intentional/no injury, tamper with witness/informant/juror. (Nelson)
Dicini, Michelle, 39, Lincoln, 7 years prison. Also 2 counts unlawful acts by any person RE: inmate. (Nelson)
Jenkins, Keylan, 30, hometown not listed, 3 years prison. (Maret)
Attempt of a class 4 felony
Wolfe, Shauntell D., 44, Lincoln, $2,000 fines, 2 counts. (Otte)
Commit child abuse intentionally/no injury
Buck, Christian S., 22, North Platte, 30 months probation. (Strong)
First-degree murder
Gonzalez Vazquez, Felipe N., 19, Lincoln, 134 years prison-life sentence. Also 2 counts using firearm to commit a felony, Attempt of a class 1/1A/1B/1C/1D felony, possess firearm by prohibited person, possess or receive stolen firearm, escape using force/deadly weapon. (Jacobsen)
Possession of a controlled substance
Abdurahman, Karlo M., 49, Lincoln, 1 year prison. (McManaman)
Theft by shoplifting $0-$500
Minnick, Krystal L., 34, Lincoln, 1,085 days prison, 2 counts. Also issue no-account check-$1,500-$5,000, theft-deception $501-$1,499, theft-unlawful taking $0-$500. (Jacobsen)
Violate a protection order
Mundhenke, Matthew M., 47, Milford, 48 months probation, 2 counts. Also attempt of a class 2 felony. (Strong)