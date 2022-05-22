Courts, 5/23

Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. Court costs additional to fines. Age and address, if any, from public record. Corrections will be made only if public record was reported incorrectly. District Court judge’s name in parentheses. DUI sentences that include an ignition lock requirement include the notation INTR.
DISTRICT COURT
Second-degree assault
Hodgdon, Jacob L., 33, transient, 18-23 years prison. Also attempt of class 2A felony. (Post)
Attempt of a class 1A/1B/1C/1D felony
Martinez, Joseph T., 28, Lincoln, 18 months–3 years prison. (Jacobsen)
Attempt of a class 2 felony
Badorek, Jay D., 67, Lincoln, 2-4 years prison. (Ideus)
Attempt of a class 2A felony
Drake, Dupree L. Jr., 22, Houston, TX, 365 days prison. (Maret)
Attempt of a class 4 felony
Buckman, Chad S., 49, no hometown listed, 300 days jail. (Nelson)
Enriquez, Jose L., 45, Lincoln, 965 days prison, 2 counts. Also 3rd degree assault, third-degree assault of an officer/health care professional. (Ideus)
Lockett, Millard F., 60, Lincoln, 420 days prison, 2 years probation, 3 counts. Also disturbing the peace, violate comm. supervision condition. (Post)
Muir, Daniel L., 46, Grand Island, 18 months probation. (Jacobsen)
Driving under the influence - .15+ or refusal
Vivier, Richard L., 42, Lincoln, 60 days jail, 36 months probation, 5 years revoked license. (Strong)
Reed, Dupree L. Jr., 35, Lincoln, 3-5 years prison, 15 years revoked license. (Maret)
Refuse to submit to test
Wieser, Riley D., 42, Lincoln, 24-60 months prison, 15 years revoked license, 2 counts. (Strong)
Driving while revoked from DUI/refusal
Wendelin, Michael L., 49, Lincoln, 90 days jail, 15 years revoked license. (Jacobsen)
Manufacture/deliver/distribute/possess/dispense exceptionally hazardous drug
Williams, Loudisha D., 24, Lincoln, 6-10 years prison. Also theft by shoplifting $0-$500. (Ideus)
Garcia, Keven N., 18, transient, 12-20 years prison. Also possess firearm while committing felony. (Nelson)
Second-degree murder
Elias, Majdal K., 26, Lincoln, 90-140 years prison. Also 2 counts using firearm to commit felony, unlawful/intentional discharge of firearm. (Maret)
Possession of a controlled substance
Tomlin, Kevin D., 34, transient, 36 months prison. Also accessory to class 2 or 2A felony. (Strong)