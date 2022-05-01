 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Courts, 5/2

  • 0

BIRTHS

April 20

Colburn, Jessica, and Johnson, Ryan, Lincoln, boy, Bryan

Weeks, Alexandria (Edwards) and Jalen, Beatrice, boy, Bryan

Gilbertson, Megan (Jones) and Conrad, Lincoln, boy, Bryan

Monreal, Vanessa, and Weaver, Demarcus, Lincoln, boy, Bryan

April 21

Bowder, Alison (Nicholaus) and Dane, Lincoln, girl, Bryan

Hula, Catherine (Garey) and Scott, Lincoln, girl, Bryan

April 22

Pfeifer, Briana, and Gardner, Devin, Lincoln, boy, Bryan

People are also reading…

Gutierrez, Paula, and Vega, Gustavo, Lincoln, boy, Bryan

Scheepf, Emma, and Lewis, Sam, Lincoln, girl, Bryan

Richardson, Micha (McKeeman) and Matt, Lincoln, girl, Bryan

April 23

Bevins, Alisha, and Pinkerton, Jace, Lincoln, boy, Bryan

Behlen, Megan (Seilhan) and Samuel, Lincoln, girl, Bryan

Medina, Alexa, and Blazio, Braulio, Lincoln, boy, Bryan

April 25

Ellis, Amanda, and Davis, Dylan, Lincoln, boy, Bryan

Howell, Cydney, and Kunza, Joseph, Murdock, girl, St. Elizabeth

Fuenning, Maria Joana (Florida) and Seth, Lincoln, girl, St. Elizabeth

April 26

Hofferber, Mary (Thompson) and Drew, Lincoln, boy, Bryan

Luethje, Janice (Wienhold) and Connor, Lincoln, boy, Bryan

Compton, Amber, and Barton, Dominique, Lincoln, girl, Bryan

McPeek, Tara, and Buss, Nathan, Beatrice, boy, Bryan

April 27

Calvillo, Danielle and Bryan, Lincoln, boy, St. Elizabeth

Effle, Melanie (Gries) and Brandon, Lincoln, girl, St. Elizabeth

April 28

Kiggins, Rachel, and Delgado, Jeff, Lincoln, boy, St. Elizabeth

Sears, Jessica (Bates) and Jared, Denton, girl, St. Elizabeth

DISTRICT COURT

Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. Court costs additional to fines. Age and address, if any, from public record. Corrections will be made only if public record was reported incorrectly. District Court judge’s name in parentheses. DUI sentences that include an ignition lock requirement include the notation INTR.

Possession of firearm by prohibited person

Harden, Jason M., 36, transient, 5-7 years prison. (Maret)

Assault by a confined person-no weapon

Hernandez, Victor E., 54, transient, 545 days prison. Also resisting arrest. (Maret)

Straw, Corey M., 32, Tecumseh, 24 months prison. (Otte)

Third-degree domestic assault

Bullers, Justin C., 40, Lincoln, 250 days jail, 2 years probation. Also third-degree assault. (Otte)

Attempt of a class 2 felony

Baldwin, Joshua A., 38, Lincoln, 4-6 years prison. (Post)

Attempt of a class 3 or 3A felony

Williams, Jordan D., 30, Lincoln, 545 days prison. Also operating motor vehicle to avoid arrest, third-degree assault, resisting arrest. (Maret)

Attempt of a class 4 felony

Leiter, Madeline R., 35, Lincoln, 18 months probation. (Post)

Refuse to submit to test

Do, Viet Q., 30, Lincoln, 365 days prison, 15 years revoked license. (Ideus)

Driving while revoked from DUI/refusal

Simmons, Jason R., 49, Lincoln, 180 days jail, 15 years revoked license. (Post)

Possession of a controlled substance

Krantz, Kenneth A., 60, Lincoln, 2 years probation. (Maret)

Churchill, Emilee L, 22, transient, 210 days jail, 2 counts. (Jacobsen)

Stalking

Wang, Shaozu, 25, State College, PA, 450 days prison. Also solicitation of prostitution-under the age of 18. (Post)

Terroristic threats

Abercrombie, Justin L., 49, Lincoln, 3 years probation. (Maret)

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Courts, 4/25

Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. C…

Courts, 4/18

Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. C…

Courts, 4/11

Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. C…

Courts, 4/4

Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. C…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News