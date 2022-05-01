Courts, 5/2

BIRTHS
April 20
Colburn, Jessica, and Johnson, Ryan, Lincoln, boy, Bryan
Weeks, Alexandria (Edwards) and Jalen, Beatrice, boy, Bryan
Gilbertson, Megan (Jones) and Conrad, Lincoln, boy, Bryan
Monreal, Vanessa, and Weaver, Demarcus, Lincoln, boy, Bryan
April 21
Bowder, Alison (Nicholaus) and Dane, Lincoln, girl, Bryan
Hula, Catherine (Garey) and Scott, Lincoln, girl, Bryan
April 22
Pfeifer, Briana, and Gardner, Devin, Lincoln, boy, Bryan
Gutierrez, Paula, and Vega, Gustavo, Lincoln, boy, Bryan
Scheepf, Emma, and Lewis, Sam, Lincoln, girl, Bryan
Richardson, Micha (McKeeman) and Matt, Lincoln, girl, Bryan
April 23
Bevins, Alisha, and Pinkerton, Jace, Lincoln, boy, Bryan
Behlen, Megan (Seilhan) and Samuel, Lincoln, girl, Bryan
Medina, Alexa, and Blazio, Braulio, Lincoln, boy, Bryan
April 25
Ellis, Amanda, and Davis, Dylan, Lincoln, boy, Bryan
Howell, Cydney, and Kunza, Joseph, Murdock, girl, St. Elizabeth
Fuenning, Maria Joana (Florida) and Seth, Lincoln, girl, St. Elizabeth
April 26
Hofferber, Mary (Thompson) and Drew, Lincoln, boy, Bryan
Luethje, Janice (Wienhold) and Connor, Lincoln, boy, Bryan
Compton, Amber, and Barton, Dominique, Lincoln, girl, Bryan
McPeek, Tara, and Buss, Nathan, Beatrice, boy, Bryan
April 27
Calvillo, Danielle and Bryan, Lincoln, boy, St. Elizabeth
Effle, Melanie (Gries) and Brandon, Lincoln, girl, St. Elizabeth
April 28
Kiggins, Rachel, and Delgado, Jeff, Lincoln, boy, St. Elizabeth
Sears, Jessica (Bates) and Jared, Denton, girl, St. Elizabeth
DISTRICT COURT
Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. Court costs additional to fines. Age and address, if any, from public record. Corrections will be made only if public record was reported incorrectly. District Court judge’s name in parentheses. DUI sentences that include an ignition lock requirement include the notation INTR.
Possession of firearm by prohibited person
Harden, Jason M., 36, transient, 5-7 years prison. (Maret)
Assault by a confined person-no weapon
Hernandez, Victor E., 54, transient, 545 days prison. Also resisting arrest. (Maret)
Straw, Corey M., 32, Tecumseh, 24 months prison. (Otte)
Third-degree domestic assault
Bullers, Justin C., 40, Lincoln, 250 days jail, 2 years probation. Also third-degree assault. (Otte)
Attempt of a class 2 felony
Baldwin, Joshua A., 38, Lincoln, 4-6 years prison. (Post)
Attempt of a class 3 or 3A felony
Williams, Jordan D., 30, Lincoln, 545 days prison. Also operating motor vehicle to avoid arrest, third-degree assault, resisting arrest. (Maret)
Attempt of a class 4 felony
Leiter, Madeline R., 35, Lincoln, 18 months probation. (Post)
Refuse to submit to test
Do, Viet Q., 30, Lincoln, 365 days prison, 15 years revoked license. (Ideus)
Driving while revoked from DUI/refusal
Simmons, Jason R., 49, Lincoln, 180 days jail, 15 years revoked license. (Post)
Possession of a controlled substance
Krantz, Kenneth A., 60, Lincoln, 2 years probation. (Maret)
Churchill, Emilee L, 22, transient, 210 days jail, 2 counts. (Jacobsen)
Stalking
Wang, Shaozu, 25, State College, PA, 450 days prison. Also solicitation of prostitution-under the age of 18. (Post)
Terroristic threats
Abercrombie, Justin L., 49, Lincoln, 3 years probation. (Maret)