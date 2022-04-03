 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Courts, 4/4

  • 0

Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. Court costs additional to fines. Age and address, if any, from public record. Corrections will be made only if public record was reported incorrectly. District Court judge’s name in parentheses. DUI sentences that include an ignition lock requirement include the notation INTR.

DISTRICT COURT

Third-degree assault

Washington, Timothy C., 38, transient, 7 to 11 years prison. (Maret)

Johnson, Randy J. III, 21, Lincoln, 60 days jail, 24 months probation. Also third-degree domestic assault, resisting arrest. (Jacobsen)

Quiah, Kaila, 35, Lincoln, 2 years probation, $1,000 fine. Also leave accident - fail to furnish info-1st, criminal mischief $1,500-4,999, willful reckless driving. (Otte)

People are also reading…

Assault by a confined person-no weapon

Sherlock, Michael D., 27, La Vista, 3 years prison. (Maret)

Third-degree domestic assault

Henderson, Donell R., 27, Omaha, 300 days jail, 2 years probation. Also commit child abuse negligently/no injury. (Otte)

Attempt of a class 2A felony

Aldabbi, Suha A., 20, Lincoln, 4 years probation. Also carrying concealed weapon. (Otte)

Attempt of a class 4 felony

Hodtwalker, Scottie A., 53, transient, 3 years prison, 2 counts. Also attempt of class 3 or 3A felony, theft by unlawful taking $0-$500, theft by unlawful taking $1,500-$4,999. (Otte)

Warner, Ranae K., 49, Lincoln, 180 days jail. (Strong)

Booker, Richard B., 51, Omaha, 210 days jail, 2 counts. Also carrying concealed weapon. (McManaman)

Commit child abuse intentionally/no injury

Dennis, Talon M., 23, Lincoln, 4 years prison. Also carrying concealed weapon. (Strong)

Manufacture/deliver/distribute/possess/dispense exceptionally hazardous drug

Johnson, Isaac R., 32, Lincoln, 6 to 8 years prison. (Maret)

Manufacture/deliver/distribute/possess/dispense a controlled substance

Rasmussen, Nikki D., 20, Lincoln, 36 months probation. (Strong)

Possession of a controlled substance

Reamy, Steven L., 45, Lincoln, 18 months probation. (Strong)

Roberts, Garry, 36, Kenosha, WI, 24 months probation. (Strong)

Reedy, Lea J., 43, Lincoln, 3 years probation, 2 counts. (Maret)

Terroristic threats

Ericson, Justin M., 38, Lincoln, 3 years prison. Also attempt of class 4 felony. (Maret)

Scotch, Vincent R., 46, Lincoln, 2 years prison, 2 years revoked license. Also operating motor vehicle to avoid arrest. (Strong)

Theft by shoplifting $501-$1,499

Leon, Karina R., 35, Lincoln, 18 months probation. (Jacobsen)

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Courts, 3/28

Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. C…

Courts, 3/21

Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. C…

Courts, 3/7

Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. C…

Courts, 3/14

Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. C…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News