Courts, 4/4

Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. Court costs additional to fines. Age and address, if any, from public record. Corrections will be made only if public record was reported incorrectly. District Court judge’s name in parentheses. DUI sentences that include an ignition lock requirement include the notation INTR.
DISTRICT COURT
Third-degree assault
Washington, Timothy C., 38, transient, 7 to 11 years prison. (Maret)
Johnson, Randy J. III, 21, Lincoln, 60 days jail, 24 months probation. Also third-degree domestic assault, resisting arrest. (Jacobsen)
Quiah, Kaila, 35, Lincoln, 2 years probation, $1,000 fine. Also leave accident - fail to furnish info-1st, criminal mischief $1,500-4,999, willful reckless driving. (Otte)
Assault by a confined person-no weapon
Sherlock, Michael D., 27, La Vista, 3 years prison. (Maret)
Third-degree domestic assault
Henderson, Donell R., 27, Omaha, 300 days jail, 2 years probation. Also commit child abuse negligently/no injury. (Otte)
Attempt of a class 2A felony
Aldabbi, Suha A., 20, Lincoln, 4 years probation. Also carrying concealed weapon. (Otte)
Attempt of a class 4 felony
Hodtwalker, Scottie A., 53, transient, 3 years prison, 2 counts. Also attempt of class 3 or 3A felony, theft by unlawful taking $0-$500, theft by unlawful taking $1,500-$4,999. (Otte)
Warner, Ranae K., 49, Lincoln, 180 days jail. (Strong)
Booker, Richard B., 51, Omaha, 210 days jail, 2 counts. Also carrying concealed weapon. (McManaman)
Commit child abuse intentionally/no injury
Dennis, Talon M., 23, Lincoln, 4 years prison. Also carrying concealed weapon. (Strong)
Manufacture/deliver/distribute/possess/dispense exceptionally hazardous drug
Johnson, Isaac R., 32, Lincoln, 6 to 8 years prison. (Maret)
Manufacture/deliver/distribute/possess/dispense a controlled substance
Rasmussen, Nikki D., 20, Lincoln, 36 months probation. (Strong)
Possession of a controlled substance
Reamy, Steven L., 45, Lincoln, 18 months probation. (Strong)
Roberts, Garry, 36, Kenosha, WI, 24 months probation. (Strong)
Reedy, Lea J., 43, Lincoln, 3 years probation, 2 counts. (Maret)
Terroristic threats
Ericson, Justin M., 38, Lincoln, 3 years prison. Also attempt of class 4 felony. (Maret)
Scotch, Vincent R., 46, Lincoln, 2 years prison, 2 years revoked license. Also operating motor vehicle to avoid arrest. (Strong)
Theft by shoplifting $501-$1,499
Leon, Karina R., 35, Lincoln, 18 months probation. (Jacobsen)