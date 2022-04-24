Courts, 4/25

Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. Court costs additional to fines. Age and address, if any, from public record. Corrections will be made only if public record was reported incorrectly. District Court judge’s name in parentheses. DUI sentences that include an ignition lock requirement include the notation INTR.
DISTRICT COURT
Escape when under arrest on felony charge
Carlstrom, Zachery J., 30, transient, 1 year prison. (Maret)
Escape
Risor, Austin P., 27, no hometown listed, 1-2 years prison. (Maret)
Possession of firearm by prohibited person
Johnson, Andre L., 31, Lincoln, 7-11 years prison. (Strong)
Possession of firearm while committing felony
Perkins, Demitrius D., 29, Lincoln, 3 years, 30 days-5 years, 60 days prison. Also DUI-drug. (McManaman)
Third-degree assault
Turnbull, Shayli M., 22, Lincoln, 18 months probation. Also theft by unlawful taking $0-$500. (Nelson)
Assault by a confined person-no weapon
Peterson, Bradley L., 32, no hometown listed, 2-3 years prison. (Nelson)
Baldenegro, Roberto, 24, no hometown listed, 1-2 years prison. (Nelson)
Third-degree domestic assault
Phillips, Julius J., 37, transient, 365 days jail. (Nelson)
Geidner, Michael L., 32, Lincoln, 4 years probation, 360 days jail. Also attempt of class 3 or 3A felony. (Otte)
Third-degree assault of an officer/health care professional
Doebelin, Dylan, 29, Lincoln, 2 years and 6 months – 3 years jail. (Nelson)
Attempt of a class 1A/1B/1C/1D felony
Williams, Jerry, 47, Lincoln, 13-16 years prison. Also resisting arrest. (Ideus)
Attempt of a class 2A felony
Saber, Saif, 19, Lincoln, 3 years probation, 2 counts. (Maret)
Attempt of a class 3 or 3A felony
Jones, Zachary M., 22, Lincoln, 18 months probation. (Strong)
McDaniel, Zachery L., 31, 365 days prison. Also third-degree domestic assault. (Nelson)
Attempt of a class 4 felony
Navarro, Anthony, 20, Lincoln, 2 years probation. Also driving under the influence - 0.08. (Maret)
Francis, Arthur L. Jr., 43, Lincoln, 180 days jail. (Post)
Johnson, David A., 55, Alvo, $1,000 fine. (Otte)
Burglary
Simmons, Jerome, 52, Lincoln, 12-26 years prison, 4 counts. (Nelson)
Commit child abuse negligently/no injury
Tyburski, Luke I., 34, Lincoln, 90 days jail, 2 years probation. Also third-degree domestic assault. (Ideus)
Driving while revoked from DUI/refusal
Life, Jeffery T., 52, Lincoln, 30 months prison, license revoked 15 years. Also operating motor vehicle to avoid arrest. (Nelson)
Possession of a controlled substance
Edwards, Martrail M., 21, Lincoln, 2 years prison. (Nelson)
Leach, Chad P., 51, Lincoln, 9-14 years prison. Also possession of methamphetamine 28-139 grams. (Strong)
Rhodes, Tommie J., 72, Lincoln, 282 days jail, 2 counts. (Maret)
Billings, Aneattra N., 33, Lincoln, 77 days jail, 4 years probation. (McManaman)
Terroristic threats
Htike, Saw S., 46, Lincoln, 180 days jail. (Nelson)
Oliver, Ronald O., 58, Lincoln, 365 days prison. (Nelson)
Theft by unlawful taking $501-$1,499
Frankson, Scott A., 22, Crete, 360 days jail, 4 years revoked license. Also false reporting, driving under the influence - 0.15+ or refusal. (Nelson)