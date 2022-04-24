 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Courts, 4/25

  • 0

Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. Court costs additional to fines. Age and address, if any, from public record. Corrections will be made only if public record was reported incorrectly. District Court judge’s name in parentheses. DUI sentences that include an ignition lock requirement include the notation INTR.

DISTRICT COURT

Escape when under arrest on felony charge

Carlstrom, Zachery J., 30, transient, 1 year prison. (Maret)

Escape

Risor, Austin P., 27, no hometown listed, 1-2 years prison. (Maret)

Possession of firearm by prohibited person

Johnson, Andre L., 31, Lincoln, 7-11 years prison. (Strong)

People are also reading…

Possession of firearm while committing felony

Perkins, Demitrius D., 29, Lincoln, 3 years, 30 days-5 years, 60 days prison. Also DUI-drug. (McManaman)

Third-degree assault

Turnbull, Shayli M., 22, Lincoln, 18 months probation. Also theft by unlawful taking $0-$500. (Nelson)

Assault by a confined person-no weapon

Peterson, Bradley L., 32, no hometown listed, 2-3 years prison. (Nelson)

Baldenegro, Roberto, 24, no hometown listed, 1-2 years prison. (Nelson)

Third-degree domestic assault

Phillips, Julius J., 37, transient, 365 days jail. (Nelson)

Geidner, Michael L., 32, Lincoln, 4 years probation, 360 days jail. Also attempt of class 3 or 3A felony. (Otte)

Third-degree assault of an officer/health care professional

Doebelin, Dylan, 29, Lincoln, 2 years and 6 months – 3 years jail. (Nelson)

Attempt of a class 1A/1B/1C/1D felony

Williams, Jerry, 47, Lincoln, 13-16 years prison. Also resisting arrest. (Ideus)

Attempt of a class 2A felony

Saber, Saif, 19, Lincoln, 3 years probation, 2 counts. (Maret)

Attempt of a class 3 or 3A felony

Jones, Zachary M., 22, Lincoln, 18 months probation. (Strong)

McDaniel, Zachery L., 31, 365 days prison. Also third-degree domestic assault. (Nelson)

Attempt of a class 4 felony

Navarro, Anthony, 20, Lincoln, 2 years probation. Also driving under the influence - 0.08. (Maret)

Francis, Arthur L. Jr., 43, Lincoln, 180 days jail. (Post)

Johnson, David A., 55, Alvo, $1,000 fine. (Otte)

Burglary

Simmons, Jerome, 52, Lincoln, 12-26 years prison, 4 counts. (Nelson)

Commit child abuse negligently/no injury

Tyburski, Luke I., 34, Lincoln, 90 days jail, 2 years probation. Also third-degree domestic assault. (Ideus)

Driving while revoked from DUI/refusal

Life, Jeffery T., 52, Lincoln, 30 months prison, license revoked 15 years. Also operating motor vehicle to avoid arrest. (Nelson)

Possession of a controlled substance

Edwards, Martrail M., 21, Lincoln, 2 years prison. (Nelson)

Leach, Chad P., 51, Lincoln, 9-14 years prison. Also possession of methamphetamine 28-139 grams. (Strong)

Rhodes, Tommie J., 72, Lincoln, 282 days jail, 2 counts. (Maret)

Billings, Aneattra N., 33, Lincoln, 77 days jail, 4 years probation. (McManaman)

Terroristic threats

Htike, Saw S., 46, Lincoln, 180 days jail. (Nelson)

Oliver, Ronald O., 58, Lincoln, 365 days prison. (Nelson)

Theft by unlawful taking $501-$1,499

Frankson, Scott A., 22, Crete, 360 days jail, 4 years revoked license. Also false reporting, driving under the influence - 0.15+ or refusal. (Nelson)

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Courts, 4/18

Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. C…

Courts, 4/11

Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. C…

Courts, 4/4

Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. C…

Courts, 3/28

Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. C…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News