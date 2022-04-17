Courts, 4/18

Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. Court costs additional to fines. Age and address, if any, from public record. Corrections will be made only if public record was reported incorrectly. District Court judge’s name in parentheses. DUI sentences that include an ignition lock requirement include the notation INTR.
DISTRICT COURT
Possession of firearm by prohibited person
Wiley, Claytavius L., 32, Lincoln, 3-7 years prison. (Strong)
Third-degree domestic assault
Watkins, Arthonia P., 35, Lincoln, 3-6 years prison. (Strong)
Attempt of a class 2 felony
Stalder, Daniel C., 33, Lincoln, 38-40 years prison, 2 counts. (Post)
Attempt of a class 3 or 3A felony
Watson, Spencer A., 23, Lincoln, 3 years probation. (Post)
Attempt of a class 4 felony
Ryder, Austin T., 28, Lincoln, 24 months probation, 90 days jail, 18 months revoked license. Also driving under the influence-0.08 (Strong)
Buske, Brennon M., 34, Lincoln, 360 days jail, 15 years revoked license. Also refuse to submit to test, carrying concealed weapon. (Post)
Theft by deception $501-$1,499
Mosel, Amos J., 36, Lincoln, 6-12 months jail. (Strong)
Violate a protection order
Theis, Eric R., 36, Palmyra, 200 days jail. (McManaman)