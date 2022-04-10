Courts, 4/11

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. Court costs additional to fines. Age and address, if any, from public record. Corrections will be made only if public record was reported incorrectly. District Court judge’s name in parentheses. DUI sentences that include an ignition lock requirement include the notation INTR.

DISTRICT COURT

Criminal mischief over $5,000

Pair, Arturo O., 49, Lincoln, 77 days jail. (McManaman)

Escape when under arrest on felony charge

Simmons, Michael J., 43, no hometown listed, 2 years prison. (Maret)

Third-degree assault

Rutherford, Caleb, 29, Lincoln, 60 days jail, 2 years probation. (Otte)

Hillard, Robert B., 27, Lincoln, 180 days jail. (Jacobsen)

Third-degree domestic assault

Shavlik, Matthew L., 29, transient, 1 year prison. (Strong)

Studnicka, Andrew P., 34, Lincoln, 42 months prison. Also third-degree assault, assault by strangulation or suffocation. (McManaman)

Attempt of a class 2 felony

Coleman, Deaundre L., Lincoln, 3-6 years prison. (Nelson)

Hansberry, Chad D., 43, Salem, Oregon, 54 months prison. (Nelson)

Ligenza, Brady S., 26, no hometown listed, 10-12 years prison. (McManaman)

Castillo, Billy A., 45, Lincoln, 5-8 years prison. (Ideus)

Attempt of a class 2A felony

Meeks, Johnny N., 49, Lincoln, 15 months prison. (McManaman)

Attempt of a class 3 or 3A felony

Rogers, Demetric O., 27, Lincoln, 3 years prison. Also assault by strangulation or suffocation, third-degree domestic assault, resisting arrest. (Maret)

Attempt of a class 3A or 4 felony

Vanosdol, Terry L., 60 days jail, 2 counts. (McManaman)

Attempt of a class 4 felony

Quatala, Samedi A., 24, Pembroke Pines, Florida, 100 days jail, $1,000 fine, 2 counts. (Otte)

Devlin, David S., 52, Lincoln, 12 months prison. (Strong)

McGrigg, Dexter D., 37, transient, 180 days jail. (McManaman)

Driving under the influence - 0.15+ or refusal

Bagola, Jordan W., 30, Lincoln, 510 days prison, 8 years revoked license. Also leave accident–failure to furnish information. (Jacobsen)

Possession of a controlled substance

Keys, Phillip A., 57, Lincoln, 2-4 years prison. (McManaman)

Devlin, David S., 52, Lincoln, 24 months jail. (Strong)

Possession of methamphetamine 10-27 grams

Jean, Earl T., 51, Lincoln, 6-10 years prison. (McManaman)

Terroristic threats

Rodriguez, Robert A., Lincoln, 6-15 years. Also possession of burglar’s tools, possess firearm while committing felony. (McManaman)

Powers, Jehron T., 24, Lincoln, 3 years prison. (Post)

Moore, Conroy L., 44, transient, 4 years prison. Also commit child abuse negligently/no injury, third-degree domestic assault. (Post)

Theft by shoplifting $0-$500

Vogel, Nicole A., 32, Lincoln, 24 months probation, 3 counts. (Strong)

Theft by shoplifting $0-$500

Perez, Cody M., 31, transient, 180 days jail, 3 counts. (McManaman)

Theft by unlawful taking over $5,000

Wadlow, Bailey E., 26, Middlebrook, Missouri, 18-24 months prison. (Strong)

Violate sex offender registration act

Birchard, Nicholas L., 35, transient, 300 days jail. (Strong)

