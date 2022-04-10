Courts, 4/11

Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. Court costs additional to fines. Age and address, if any, from public record. Corrections will be made only if public record was reported incorrectly. District Court judge’s name in parentheses. DUI sentences that include an ignition lock requirement include the notation INTR.
DISTRICT COURT
Criminal mischief over $5,000
Pair, Arturo O., 49, Lincoln, 77 days jail. (McManaman)
Escape when under arrest on felony charge
Simmons, Michael J., 43, no hometown listed, 2 years prison. (Maret)
Third-degree assault
Rutherford, Caleb, 29, Lincoln, 60 days jail, 2 years probation. (Otte)
Hillard, Robert B., 27, Lincoln, 180 days jail. (Jacobsen)
Third-degree domestic assault
Shavlik, Matthew L., 29, transient, 1 year prison. (Strong)
Studnicka, Andrew P., 34, Lincoln, 42 months prison. Also third-degree assault, assault by strangulation or suffocation. (McManaman)
Attempt of a class 2 felony
Coleman, Deaundre L., Lincoln, 3-6 years prison. (Nelson)
Hansberry, Chad D., 43, Salem, Oregon, 54 months prison. (Nelson)
Ligenza, Brady S., 26, no hometown listed, 10-12 years prison. (McManaman)
Castillo, Billy A., 45, Lincoln, 5-8 years prison. (Ideus)
Attempt of a class 2A felony
Meeks, Johnny N., 49, Lincoln, 15 months prison. (McManaman)
Attempt of a class 3 or 3A felony
Rogers, Demetric O., 27, Lincoln, 3 years prison. Also assault by strangulation or suffocation, third-degree domestic assault, resisting arrest. (Maret)
Attempt of a class 3A or 4 felony
Vanosdol, Terry L., 60 days jail, 2 counts. (McManaman)
Attempt of a class 4 felony
Quatala, Samedi A., 24, Pembroke Pines, Florida, 100 days jail, $1,000 fine, 2 counts. (Otte)
Devlin, David S., 52, Lincoln, 12 months prison. (Strong)
McGrigg, Dexter D., 37, transient, 180 days jail. (McManaman)
Driving under the influence - 0.15+ or refusal
Bagola, Jordan W., 30, Lincoln, 510 days prison, 8 years revoked license. Also leave accident–failure to furnish information. (Jacobsen)
Possession of a controlled substance
Keys, Phillip A., 57, Lincoln, 2-4 years prison. (McManaman)
Devlin, David S., 52, Lincoln, 24 months jail. (Strong)
Possession of methamphetamine 10-27 grams
Jean, Earl T., 51, Lincoln, 6-10 years prison. (McManaman)
Terroristic threats
Rodriguez, Robert A., Lincoln, 6-15 years. Also possession of burglar’s tools, possess firearm while committing felony. (McManaman)
Powers, Jehron T., 24, Lincoln, 3 years prison. (Post)
Moore, Conroy L., 44, transient, 4 years prison. Also commit child abuse negligently/no injury, third-degree domestic assault. (Post)
Theft by shoplifting $0-$500
Vogel, Nicole A., 32, Lincoln, 24 months probation, 3 counts. (Strong)
Theft by shoplifting $0-$500
Perez, Cody M., 31, transient, 180 days jail, 3 counts. (McManaman)
Theft by unlawful taking over $5,000
Wadlow, Bailey E., 26, Middlebrook, Missouri, 18-24 months prison. (Strong)
Violate sex offender registration act
Birchard, Nicholas L., 35, transient, 300 days jail. (Strong)