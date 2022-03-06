 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Courts, 3/7

Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. Court costs additional to fines. Age and address, if any, from public record. Corrections will be made only if public record was reported incorrectly. District Court judge’s name in parentheses. DUI sentences that include an ignition lock requirement include the notation INTR.

DISTRICT COURT

Unlawful possession of firearm by juvenile offender

Hernandez, Jason A., 19, Lincoln, 2 years probation. (Nelson)

Refuse to submit to test

Niederhaus, Braden S., 26, Lincoln, 365 days jail, 15 years revoked license. (Nelson)

Mahoney, James C., 46, Lincoln, 365 days jail, 15 years revoked license. (Nelson)

Possession of money while violating 28-416(1)

Hernandez, Joshua M., 28, Lincoln, 3 years probation. (McManaman)

Third-degree assault

Maugan, Angela K., 44, Lincoln, 6 years prison. Also 3 counts third-degree assault of an officer/health care professional, assault by confined person–no weapon. (Nelson)

Attempt of a class 1A/1B/1C/1D felony

Gatson, Dale R., 65, Lincoln, 1-2 years prison. (McManaman)

Nguyen, Jimmy P., 28, Lincoln, 4-8 years prison, 2 counts. (Maret)

Attempt of a class 2 felony

Edie, Laci R., 33, Lincoln, 6-14 years prison. (Otte)

Nguyen, Hieu M., 28, Lincoln, 10-11 years prison. Also assault officer using a motor vehicle, attempt of a class 2A felony, failure to stop and render aid/no serious injury, obstruct a peace officer. (Jacobsen)

Attempt of a class 3 or 3A felony

Fitzgerald, Michael L. Jr., 46, transient, 1 year jail. (Nelson)

Whitedress, Alvin, 42, hometown not listed, 22-24 months prison. (Post)

Attempt of a class 4 felony

Lowery, Artie, 32, transient, 180 days jail. (Maret)

Drewes, Gage A., 22, Lincoln, 2 years probation, 3 counts. Also theft by deception $1,500-$4,999, theft-unlawful taking $0-500, 2 counts, theft-shoplifting $501-$1,499. (Maret)

Burglary

Janeke, Alexander M., 26, Lincoln, 4-12 years prison. (Otte)

Svoboda, Chad L., 52, Lincoln, 6-12 years prison. Also possession of controlled substance, possession of burglar’s tools. (Nelson)

Commit child abuse intentionally/ injury

Lofton, Malcom. 21, Lincoln, 14 years,10 months to 21 years prison. Also third-degree domestic assault. (Post)

Driving under the influence - 0.15+ or refusal

Hedges, Ryan J., 26, Lincoln, 24 months probation, 4 years revoked license. (Nelson)

Trevino, Jesus D., 32, Lincoln, 120 days jail, 15 years revoked license, 5 years probation. (Jacobsen)

Driving while revoked from DUI/refusal

Mort, Jeremy L., 45, Lincoln, 2 years prison, 15 years revoked license. (Maret)

Manufacture/deliver/distribute/possess/dispense exceptionally hazardous drug

Holbrook, Justin J., 31, Lincoln, 6-10 years prison. (Strong)

Operate motor vehicle to avoid arrest

Mock, Stacy L, 47, Lincoln, 2 years probation. Also resisting arrest. (Jacobsen)

Dominguez, Alfredo E. II, 47, Lincoln, 120 days jail. Also obstruct a peace officer. (Post)

Nsabimana, Sheith, 25, Lincoln, 2 years probation, 1 year revoked license. Also leaving accident-fail to furnish information first. (Ideus)

Hamilton, Aliyana M., 24, transient, 1 year prison. Also possession of deadly weapon-prohibited person. (Jacobsen)

Possess or receive stolen firearm

Hradecky, Justin D., 24, transient, 3-5 years prison. (Maret)

Resisting arrest

Williams, Al L. Jr., 27, Lincoln, 6 years probation. Also second-degree arson. (Otte)

Third-degree sexual assault of a child

Schmitz, Jeffrey M., 47, Lincoln, 138-156 months prison, 2 counts. Also attempt of class 2A felony. (Jacobsen)

Terroristic threats

Thompson, Cyrus M., Lincoln, 12 months prison. (Jacobsen)

Theft by shoplifting $5,000+

Torske, Lloyd, 36, Lincoln, 6-10 years prison. (Strong)

Theft by unlawful taking $1,500-$4,999

Hamling, Tyler M., 27, transient, 2 years prison. (Nelson)

Theft by unlawful taking over $5,000

Neeman, Samantha M., 33, Lincoln, 5 years probation. (Nelson)

Violate protection order

Ybarra, Vanessa M., 46, transient, 1,000 days prison. Also obstruct a peace officer. (Nelson)

