Courts, 3/7

Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. Court costs additional to fines. Age and address, if any, from public record. Corrections will be made only if public record was reported incorrectly. District Court judge’s name in parentheses. DUI sentences that include an ignition lock requirement include the notation INTR.
DISTRICT COURT
Unlawful possession of firearm by juvenile offender
Hernandez, Jason A., 19, Lincoln, 2 years probation. (Nelson)
Refuse to submit to test
Niederhaus, Braden S., 26, Lincoln, 365 days jail, 15 years revoked license. (Nelson)
Mahoney, James C., 46, Lincoln, 365 days jail, 15 years revoked license. (Nelson)
Possession of money while violating 28-416(1)
Hernandez, Joshua M., 28, Lincoln, 3 years probation. (McManaman)
Third-degree assault
Maugan, Angela K., 44, Lincoln, 6 years prison. Also 3 counts third-degree assault of an officer/health care professional, assault by confined person–no weapon. (Nelson)
Attempt of a class 1A/1B/1C/1D felony
Gatson, Dale R., 65, Lincoln, 1-2 years prison. (McManaman)
Nguyen, Jimmy P., 28, Lincoln, 4-8 years prison, 2 counts. (Maret)
Attempt of a class 2 felony
Edie, Laci R., 33, Lincoln, 6-14 years prison. (Otte)
Nguyen, Hieu M., 28, Lincoln, 10-11 years prison. Also assault officer using a motor vehicle, attempt of a class 2A felony, failure to stop and render aid/no serious injury, obstruct a peace officer. (Jacobsen)
Attempt of a class 3 or 3A felony
Fitzgerald, Michael L. Jr., 46, transient, 1 year jail. (Nelson)
Whitedress, Alvin, 42, hometown not listed, 22-24 months prison. (Post)
Attempt of a class 4 felony
Lowery, Artie, 32, transient, 180 days jail. (Maret)
Drewes, Gage A., 22, Lincoln, 2 years probation, 3 counts. Also theft by deception $1,500-$4,999, theft-unlawful taking $0-500, 2 counts, theft-shoplifting $501-$1,499. (Maret)
Burglary
Janeke, Alexander M., 26, Lincoln, 4-12 years prison. (Otte)
Svoboda, Chad L., 52, Lincoln, 6-12 years prison. Also possession of controlled substance, possession of burglar’s tools. (Nelson)
Commit child abuse intentionally/ injury
Lofton, Malcom. 21, Lincoln, 14 years,10 months to 21 years prison. Also third-degree domestic assault. (Post)
Driving under the influence - 0.15+ or refusal
Hedges, Ryan J., 26, Lincoln, 24 months probation, 4 years revoked license. (Nelson)
Trevino, Jesus D., 32, Lincoln, 120 days jail, 15 years revoked license, 5 years probation. (Jacobsen)
Driving while revoked from DUI/refusal
Mort, Jeremy L., 45, Lincoln, 2 years prison, 15 years revoked license. (Maret)
Manufacture/deliver/distribute/possess/dispense exceptionally hazardous drug
Holbrook, Justin J., 31, Lincoln, 6-10 years prison. (Strong)
Operate motor vehicle to avoid arrest
Mock, Stacy L, 47, Lincoln, 2 years probation. Also resisting arrest. (Jacobsen)
Dominguez, Alfredo E. II, 47, Lincoln, 120 days jail. Also obstruct a peace officer. (Post)
Nsabimana, Sheith, 25, Lincoln, 2 years probation, 1 year revoked license. Also leaving accident-fail to furnish information first. (Ideus)
Hamilton, Aliyana M., 24, transient, 1 year prison. Also possession of deadly weapon-prohibited person. (Jacobsen)
Possess or receive stolen firearm
Hradecky, Justin D., 24, transient, 3-5 years prison. (Maret)
Resisting arrest
Williams, Al L. Jr., 27, Lincoln, 6 years probation. Also second-degree arson. (Otte)
Third-degree sexual assault of a child
Schmitz, Jeffrey M., 47, Lincoln, 138-156 months prison, 2 counts. Also attempt of class 2A felony. (Jacobsen)
Terroristic threats
Thompson, Cyrus M., Lincoln, 12 months prison. (Jacobsen)
Theft by shoplifting $5,000+
Torske, Lloyd, 36, Lincoln, 6-10 years prison. (Strong)
Theft by unlawful taking $1,500-$4,999
Hamling, Tyler M., 27, transient, 2 years prison. (Nelson)
Theft by unlawful taking over $5,000
Neeman, Samantha M., 33, Lincoln, 5 years probation. (Nelson)
Violate protection order
Ybarra, Vanessa M., 46, transient, 1,000 days prison. Also obstruct a peace officer. (Nelson)