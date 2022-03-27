Courts, 3/28

Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. Court costs additional to fines. Age and address, if any, from public record. Corrections will be made only if public record was reported incorrectly. District Court judge’s name in parentheses. DUI sentences that include an ignition lock requirement include the notation INTR.
DISTRICT COURT
False Reporting
Martinson, Sean L., 37, transient, 540 days prison. Also possession of burglar’s tools. (Post)
Obstruct a peace officer
Rhodes, Richard E., 41, transient, 2 years prison. Also third-degree domestic assault. (Maret)
Third-degree arson
Shaffstall, Derek L., 23, Dakota City, 2 years probation. (Post)
Third-degree assault
Spicha, Joseph J., 47, Lincoln, 360 days jail, 2 years probation. Also second-degree false imprisonment (Post)
Assault by a confined person-no weapon
Myers, Jeffrey D., 53, Lincoln, 2-3 years prison. (Post)
Attempt of a class 4 felony
Moore, Bobby K., 57, Lincoln, $1,000 fine. (Otte)
Nguyen, Huy T., 25, Lincoln, 155 days jail. Also resisting arrest. (Post)
Commit child abuse negligently/no injury
Craig, Lars A., 33, transient, 6 years prison. Also terroristic threats, carry concealed weapon. (Maret)
Driving under the influence — 0.08
Edwards, Terrance E., 35, Omaha, 365 days prison, 15 years revoked license. (Ideus)
Operate motor vehicle to avoid arrest
Rothman, Charles A., 31, Dover, AR, 24 months prison (Strong)
Attempted possession of a controlled substance
Roman, Jessica A., 31, Lincoln, 3 years probation, 2 counts. Also 2 counts theft by deception $0-$500. (Otte)
Possession of a controlled substance
Vonkaenel, Jason E., 43, Lincoln, 90 days jail, 3 years probation, 2 counts. (Maret)
Adams, Gregory B., 58, transient, 355 days jail. Also third-degree assault. (Strong)
Possession of marijuana more than one pound
Knowles, Regina, 37, Santa Rosa, CA, 4 years probation, 90 days jail. (Otte)
Theft by unlawful taking over $5,000
Heob, Zachary S., 37, Saint Genevieve, MO, 4-10 years jail. (Strong)