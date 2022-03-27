 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Courts, 3/28

  • 0

Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. Court costs additional to fines. Age and address, if any, from public record. Corrections will be made only if public record was reported incorrectly. District Court judge’s name in parentheses. DUI sentences that include an ignition lock requirement include the notation INTR.

DISTRICT COURT

False Reporting

Martinson, Sean L., 37, transient, 540 days prison. Also possession of burglar’s tools. (Post)

Obstruct a peace officer

Rhodes, Richard E., 41, transient, 2 years prison. Also third-degree domestic assault. (Maret)

Third-degree arson

Shaffstall, Derek L., 23, Dakota City, 2 years probation. (Post)

People are also reading…

Third-degree assault

Spicha, Joseph J., 47, Lincoln, 360 days jail, 2 years probation. Also second-degree false imprisonment (Post)

Assault by a confined person-no weapon

Myers, Jeffrey D., 53, Lincoln, 2-3 years prison. (Post)

Attempt of a class 4 felony

Moore, Bobby K., 57, Lincoln, $1,000 fine. (Otte)

Nguyen, Huy T., 25, Lincoln, 155 days jail. Also resisting arrest. (Post)

Commit child abuse negligently/no injury

Craig, Lars A., 33, transient, 6 years prison. Also terroristic threats, carry concealed weapon. (Maret)

Driving under the influence — 0.08

Edwards, Terrance E., 35, Omaha, 365 days prison, 15 years revoked license. (Ideus)

Operate motor vehicle to avoid arrest

Rothman, Charles A., 31, Dover, AR, 24 months prison (Strong)

Attempted possession of a controlled substance

Roman, Jessica A., 31, Lincoln, 3 years probation, 2 counts. Also 2 counts theft by deception $0-$500. (Otte)

Possession of a controlled substance

Vonkaenel, Jason E., 43, Lincoln, 90 days jail, 3 years probation, 2 counts. (Maret)

Adams, Gregory B., 58, transient, 355 days jail. Also third-degree assault. (Strong)

Possession of marijuana more than one pound

Knowles, Regina, 37, Santa Rosa, CA, 4 years probation, 90 days jail. (Otte)

Theft by unlawful taking over $5,000

Heob, Zachary S., 37, Saint Genevieve, MO, 4-10 years jail. (Strong)

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Courts, 3/21

Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. C…

Courts, 3/14

Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. C…

Courts, 3/7

Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. C…

Courts, 2/28

Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. C…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News