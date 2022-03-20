 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Courts, 3/21

  • 0

Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. Court costs additional to fines. Age and address, if any, from public record. Corrections will be made only if public record was reported incorrectly. District Court judge’s name in parentheses. DUI sentences that include an ignition lock requirement include the notation INTR.

DISTRICT COURT

Second-degree domestic assault

Marcos, Larue D., 29, no hometown listed, 6 years prison. Also assault by strangulation or suffocation, terroristic threats. (Post)

Attempt of a class 4 felony

Mez, Joseph A., 28, Lincoln, 365 days prison. (Ideus)

Curiel, Leanne L., 42, Lincoln, 2 years probation, 2 counts. Also criminal mischief $0-$500, first-degree criminal trespass. (Otte)

People are also reading…

Payne, Preston U., 30, Lincoln, 180 days jail, 4 years probation, 2 counts. Also carry concealed weapon. (Otte)

Theft by unlawful taking $5,000+

Melichar, Ronald D., 75, Lincoln, 4-12 years prison. (Otte)

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Courts, 3/14

Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. C…

Courts, 3/7

Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. C…

Courts, 2/28

Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. C…

Courts, 2/21

Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. C…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News