Courts, 3/21

Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. Court costs additional to fines. Age and address, if any, from public record. Corrections will be made only if public record was reported incorrectly. District Court judge’s name in parentheses. DUI sentences that include an ignition lock requirement include the notation INTR.
DISTRICT COURT
Second-degree domestic assault
Marcos, Larue D., 29, no hometown listed, 6 years prison. Also assault by strangulation or suffocation, terroristic threats. (Post)
Attempt of a class 4 felony
Mez, Joseph A., 28, Lincoln, 365 days prison. (Ideus)
Curiel, Leanne L., 42, Lincoln, 2 years probation, 2 counts. Also criminal mischief $0-$500, first-degree criminal trespass. (Otte)
Payne, Preston U., 30, Lincoln, 180 days jail, 4 years probation, 2 counts. Also carry concealed weapon. (Otte)
Theft by unlawful taking $5,000+
Melichar, Ronald D., 75, Lincoln, 4-12 years prison. (Otte)