Courts, 3/14

Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. Court costs additional to fines. Age and address, if any, from public record. Corrections will be made only if public record was reported incorrectly. District Court judge’s name in parentheses. DUI sentences that include an ignition lock requirement include the notation INTR.
DISTRICT COURT
Attempt of a class 3 or 3A felony
Hadgi, Hani S., 31, Lincoln, 14 months prison. Also motor vehicle homicide. (Otte)
Attempt of a class 4 felony
Drewes, Gage A., 21, Lincoln, 2 years probation, 3 counts. Also theft by deception $1,500-$4,999, theft by unlawful taking $0-$500, 2 counts of theft by shoplifting $501-$1,499. (Maret)
Ferguson, Samari M., 21, Omaha, 2 years probation. Also misdemeanor false reporting. (Otte)
Mez, Joseph W., 28, Lincoln, 365 days jail. (Ideus)
Escape
Mays, John W., 45, no hometown listed, 1 year prison. (Ideus)
Identity theft $500-$1,500
Castro-Manzo, Jose A., 37, Lincoln, $1,000 fine. (Ideus)
Possess or receive a stolen firearm
Hradecky, Justin D., 24, transient, 3 to 5 years prison. (Maret)
Robbery
Hayes, Earl M. III, 21, transient, 6 to 14 years prison. (Post)
First-degree sexual assault
Brown, Jermaine D., 29, Lincoln, 25 to 30 years prison. (Post)
Theft by unlawful taking $0-$500
Perez, Philip E., 36, Lincoln, 10 months jail. (Ideus)