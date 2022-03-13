 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Courts, 3/14

Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. Court costs additional to fines. Age and address, if any, from public record. Corrections will be made only if public record was reported incorrectly. District Court judge’s name in parentheses. DUI sentences that include an ignition lock requirement include the notation INTR.

DISTRICT COURT

Attempt of a class 3 or 3A felony

Hadgi, Hani S., 31, Lincoln, 14 months prison. Also motor vehicle homicide. (Otte)

Attempt of a class 4 felony

Drewes, Gage A., 21, Lincoln, 2 years probation, 3 counts. Also theft by deception $1,500-$4,999, theft by unlawful taking $0-$500, 2 counts of theft by shoplifting $501-$1,499. (Maret)

Ferguson, Samari M., 21, Omaha, 2 years probation. Also misdemeanor false reporting. (Otte)

Mez, Joseph W., 28, Lincoln, 365 days jail. (Ideus)

Escape

Mays, John W., 45, no hometown listed, 1 year prison. (Ideus)

Identity theft $500-$1,500

Castro-Manzo, Jose A., 37, Lincoln, $1,000 fine. (Ideus)

Possess or receive a stolen firearm

Hradecky, Justin D., 24, transient, 3 to 5 years prison. (Maret)

Robbery

Hayes, Earl M. III, 21, transient, 6 to 14 years prison. (Post)

First-degree sexual assault

Brown, Jermaine D., 29, Lincoln, 25 to 30 years prison. (Post)

Theft by unlawful taking $0-$500

Perez, Philip E., 36, Lincoln, 10 months jail. (Ideus)

