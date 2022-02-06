 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COURTS

Courts, 2/7

Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. Court costs additional to fines. Age and address, if any, from public record. Corrections will be made only if public record was reported incorrectly. District Court judge’s name in parentheses. DUI sentences that include an ignition lock requirement include the notation INTR.

DISTRICT COURT

Second-degree domestic assault

Stabler, Kendrick A., 29, Lincoln, 210 days jail. (Otte)

Webber, Keagen E., 22, Lincoln, 1 year prison. (Nelson)

Assault by a confined person-no weapon

Holmes, Devon K., 26, no hometown listed, 2 years prison. (McManaman)

Corral, Luis A., 33, Lincoln, 1 year prison. (Nelson)

Third-degree domestic assault

Forbes, James L., 36, transient, 360 days jail. (Nelson)

Taylor, Michael T. Jr., 26, Lincoln, 24 months probation. (Ideus)

Third-degree domestic assault/pregnant woman

Roan, Nicolas E., 23, Lincoln, 46 to 60 months prison. Also attempt of a class 2A felony. (Post)

Attempt of a class 1A/1B/1C/1D felony

Kenney, Luke T., 34, Lincoln, 18 months to 10 years prison. (Otte)

Jones, Jonathan M., 32, Lincoln, 4 to 8 years prison. (Post)

Attempt of a class 2 felony

Brown, John M., 40, Lincoln, 15 to 20 years prison. (Nelson)

Attempt of a class 2A felony

Thomas, Reginald C., 21, Houston, Texas, 365 days prison. (Maret)

Attempt of a class 3 or 3A felony

Vernon, Shane R., 31, Hickman, 66 to 90 months prison. Also resisting arrest, attempt of class 2A felony, 2 counts of possession of controlled substance. (Strong)

Attempt of a class 4 felony

Gray, Marteris V., 41, Lincoln, 97 days jail, 2 years probation, 6 months revoked license. Also driving under the influence-0.08. (Post)

Knapp, Dillon J., 23, Fremont, 2 years probation. Also false reporting. (Maret)

Kawamura, Benjamin I., 25, Lincoln, 6 months jail. (Strong)

Driving under the influence-0.15+ or refusal

Castillo, Zachary J., 25, Lincoln, 365 days jail, license revoked 15 years. (Ideus)

Peacock, James D., 52, Lincoln, 18 months to 8 years prison, license revoked 15 years. (McManaman)

Rowland, William L., 38, Lincoln, 36 months prison, 15 years revoked license. (Strong)

Driving while revoked from DUI/refusal

Durant, Travis L., 44, Lincoln, 390 days prison, 15 years revoked license. Also public indecency. (Post)

Manufacture/deliver/distribute/possess/dispense exceptionally hazardous drug

Le, Tuan Q., 40, transient, 4 to 8 years prison. (Jacobsen)

Possession of a controlled substance

Mattox, Dyrrell L., 42, Lincoln, 36 months probation, 2 counts. (Strong)

Resisting arrest

Nelson, Jason T. Sr., 39, transient, 365 days jail. (Ideus)

First-degree sexual assault

Lovorn, Leonard J., 67, Lincoln, 45-50 years prison. (Maret)

Third-degree sexual assault of a child

Schoonover, Jason L., 41, Lincoln, 3 years prison. (Maret)

