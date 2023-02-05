Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. Court costs additional to fines. Age and address, if any, from public record. Corrections will be made only if public record was reported incorrectly. District Court judge’s name in parentheses. DUI sentences that include an ignition lock requirement include the notation INTR.
DISTRICT COURT
Second-degree arson
Vasquez, Reyna E., 35, Lincoln, 18 months prison. (Post)
Second-degree assault
Alder, Ali N., 24, Lincoln, 11-13 years prison. (Jacobsen)
Third-degree domestic assault
Hall, Willie E. Jr., 30, Lincoln, 66 months prison. Also tamper with witness/informant/juror, violating harassment protection order. (Post)
Kinser, Dominic J., 23, Lincoln, 365 days jail. (Nelson)
Attempt of a class 2 felony
Gray, Christopher W., 27, Lincoln, 580 days prison, 5 years probation, 2 counts. Also manufacture/deliver/distribute/possess/dispense a controlled substance. (Nelson)
Attempt of a class 4 felony
Scott, Alix A., 29, Lincoln, 120 days prison. (Ideus)
Collins, Christopher, 41, Livermore, IA, 240 days jail, $1,000 fine, 2 counts. (Ideus)
Burglary
Kermmoade, Jeremy M., 42, Lincoln, 3-7 years prison. Also possess or receive stolen firearm, theft by unlawful taking $1,500-$4,999. (Nelson)
Fail to stop/render aid
Tangeman, Dillan, 24, Lincoln, 24 months prison. Also theft by deception $501-$1,499. (Strong)
First-degree murder
Rush, Deonte C., 27, Omaha, life sentence. Also using firearm to commit a felony. (McManaman)
Possession of a controlled substance
Janousek, Kimberly J., 56, Lincoln, 4 years probation, 90 days jail, 18 months revoked license. Also DUI-drug. (McManaman)
Lawler, Rachel M., 44, Kansas City, MO, 36 months prison, 2 counts. Also carrying concealed weapon, possession of burglars’ tools. (Otte)