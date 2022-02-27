Courts, 2/28

Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. Court costs additional to fines. Age and address, if any, from public record. Corrections will be made only if public record was reported incorrectly. District Court judge’s name in parentheses. DUI sentences that include an ignition lock requirement include the notation INTR.
DISTRICT COURT
Third-degree assault
Thornburg, Kimberly A., 41, Lincoln, 2 years probation. Also willful reckless driving. (McManaman)
Third-degree domestic assault
Perez, Juan H., 58, Lincoln, 2 years probation. Also violation of protection order. (Ideus)
Commit child abuse negligently/no injury
Albert, Tereasa M., 48, Lincoln, 240 days jail. Also attempt of class 4 felony, third-degree assault. (Post)
Driving under the influence - 0.15+ or refusal
Newton, Randall A. II., 40, Omaha, 1 year jail, 15 years revoked license. (Post)
Driving under the influence - 0.08
Slama, Donica M., 45, Lincoln, 90 days jail, 15 years revoked license. (Post)
Second-degree murder
Wyrick, Roy E., 28, transient, 26-38 years prison. Also using deadly weapon to commit felony. (Strong)
Violate sex offender registration act
Craft, Marcus C., 36, Lincoln, 24 months probation. (Strong)