Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. Court costs additional to fines. Age and address, if any, from public record. Corrections will be made only if public record was reported incorrectly. District Court judge’s name in parentheses. DUI sentences that include an ignition lock requirement include the notation INTR.
Attempt of a class 4 felony
Cheever, Robert G. Jr., 53, North Platte, 365 days prison. (Maret)
Tyler, Matthew N., 47, Lincoln, 365 days prison. (Maret)
Possession of a controlled substance
Denney, Robert L. Jr., 54, Lincoln, 30 months probation. (McManaman)
Gandara, Corey R., 29, Lincoln, 9 years prison, 2 counts. Also theft by shoplifting $1,500-$4,999, obstruct a peace officer, attempt of a class 4 felony, resisting arrest. (Maret)
Choma, Christian M., 31, Lincoln, 360 days prison. Also carrying concealed weapon. (Otte)
First-degree sexual assault/incompetent
Npimnee, Hope T., 29, Lincoln, 35-40 years prison. (Post)
