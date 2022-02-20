 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Courts, 2/21

Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. Court costs additional to fines. Age and address, if any, from public record. Corrections will be made only if public record was reported incorrectly. District Court judge’s name in parentheses. DUI sentences that include an ignition lock requirement include the notation INTR.

DISTRICT COURT

Escape

Berg, Anna M., 29, Lincoln, 365 days jail. (Maret)

Third-degree assault

Belk, Tyler J., 22, Lincoln, 28 months jail. Also third-degree arson $500-$1,499 damages, third-degree arson $1,500 + damages. (Post)

Third-degree domestic assault

Meyer, Gary C., 32, Stanton, 18 months prison. (Ideus)

Temple, Zion I., 22, Omaha, 540 days prison. Also attempt of class 4 felony, 2 counts violation of harassment protection order. (Nelson)

Attempt of a class 1A/1B/1C/1D felony

Branch, Mack I., 34, Lincoln, 6-14 years prison. (Otte)

Attempt of a class 2A felony

Grimes, Daniel A., 38, Valley, 3 years prison. (Nelson)

Attempt of a class 3 or 3A felony

Imes, Brandon L., 34, Plymouth, 180 days jail. (Post)

Buchanan, Jessico L., 55, Lincoln, 1 year prison. (Ideus)

Attempt of a class 4 felony

Davis, Sharife L., 50, Lincoln, 90 days jail. (Post)

Commit child abuse negligently/no injury

Seay, Casey T., 33, Grand Island, 2 years prison. Also 2 counts third-degree domestic assault, second-degree false imprisonment. (Maret)

Commit child abuse negligently/ injury

Yellowhorse, Nicole R., 35, York, 3 years prison. (Post)

Manufacture/deliver/distribute/possess/dispense exceptionally hazardous drug

Benavidez, Peter N., 38, transient, 9-18 years prison, 3 counts. (Post)

Possession of a controlled substance

Denney, Robert L. Jr., 53, Lincoln, 90 days jail, 24 months probation. (Jacobsen)

Possession of firearm while committing felony

Elias, Majdal K., 26, Lincoln, 19-33 years. Also possession of cocaine 28-139 grams. (Maret)

Refuse to submit to test

Gottula, Cheyenne A., 26, Lincoln, 60 days jail, 4 years probation, 15 years revoked license. (Post)

First degree sexual assault

Grant, James R., 38, Lincoln, 25-35 years prison. (Ideus)

Theft by unlawful taking $501-$1,499

Schmoker, Lanaya M., 31, Shelby, 77 days jail, 2 years probation. (McManaman)

Thompson, Michael A., 27, Lincoln, 180 days jail, 2 years probation. Also attempt of class 4 felony. (Post)

Theft by unlawful taking $1,500-$4,999

Morrow, Rikki A., 26, transient, 2 years probation. (Ideus)

Violate protection order

Schmidt, Billie J., 48, Lincoln, 360 days jail. (Post)

