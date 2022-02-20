Courts, 2/21

Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. Court costs additional to fines. Age and address, if any, from public record. Corrections will be made only if public record was reported incorrectly. District Court judge’s name in parentheses. DUI sentences that include an ignition lock requirement include the notation INTR.
DISTRICT COURT
Escape
Berg, Anna M., 29, Lincoln, 365 days jail. (Maret)
Third-degree assault
Belk, Tyler J., 22, Lincoln, 28 months jail. Also third-degree arson $500-$1,499 damages, third-degree arson $1,500 + damages. (Post)
Third-degree domestic assault
Meyer, Gary C., 32, Stanton, 18 months prison. (Ideus)
Temple, Zion I., 22, Omaha, 540 days prison. Also attempt of class 4 felony, 2 counts violation of harassment protection order. (Nelson)
Attempt of a class 1A/1B/1C/1D felony
Branch, Mack I., 34, Lincoln, 6-14 years prison. (Otte)
Attempt of a class 2A felony
Grimes, Daniel A., 38, Valley, 3 years prison. (Nelson)
Attempt of a class 3 or 3A felony
Imes, Brandon L., 34, Plymouth, 180 days jail. (Post)
Buchanan, Jessico L., 55, Lincoln, 1 year prison. (Ideus)
Attempt of a class 4 felony
Davis, Sharife L., 50, Lincoln, 90 days jail. (Post)
Commit child abuse negligently/no injury
Seay, Casey T., 33, Grand Island, 2 years prison. Also 2 counts third-degree domestic assault, second-degree false imprisonment. (Maret)
Commit child abuse negligently/ injury
Yellowhorse, Nicole R., 35, York, 3 years prison. (Post)
Manufacture/deliver/distribute/possess/dispense exceptionally hazardous drug
Benavidez, Peter N., 38, transient, 9-18 years prison, 3 counts. (Post)
Possession of a controlled substance
Denney, Robert L. Jr., 53, Lincoln, 90 days jail, 24 months probation. (Jacobsen)
Possession of firearm while committing felony
Elias, Majdal K., 26, Lincoln, 19-33 years. Also possession of cocaine 28-139 grams. (Maret)
Refuse to submit to test
Gottula, Cheyenne A., 26, Lincoln, 60 days jail, 4 years probation, 15 years revoked license. (Post)
First degree sexual assault
Grant, James R., 38, Lincoln, 25-35 years prison. (Ideus)
Theft by unlawful taking $501-$1,499
Schmoker, Lanaya M., 31, Shelby, 77 days jail, 2 years probation. (McManaman)
Thompson, Michael A., 27, Lincoln, 180 days jail, 2 years probation. Also attempt of class 4 felony. (Post)
Theft by unlawful taking $1,500-$4,999
Morrow, Rikki A., 26, transient, 2 years probation. (Ideus)
Violate protection order
Schmidt, Billie J., 48, Lincoln, 360 days jail. (Post)