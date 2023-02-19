Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. Court costs additional to fines. Age and address, if any, from public record. Corrections will be made only if public record was reported incorrectly. District Court judge’s name in parentheses. DUI sentences that include an ignition lock requirement include the notation INTR.
DISTRICT COURT
Third-degree assault
Schrader, Kelsey M., 32, Lincoln, 780 days prison. Also possession of controlled substance, theft by deception $501-$1,499.
Attempt of a class 1A/1B/1C/1D felony
Benson, Devon C., 36, Kansas City, KS, 2-3 years prison. (Nelson)
Attempt of a class 4 felony
Schuster, Jeffrey S II, 34, Lincoln, 180 days jail, 2 years probation, 18 months revoked license. Also DUI-drug. (Post)
Bell, William D., 48, transient, 4 years prison, 3 counts. Also theft by shoplifting $1,500-$4,999. (Nelson)
Driving under the influence- .08 breath
Christensen, Jerry J., 44, Lincoln, 3 years prison, 15 years revoked license. (Maret)
Possession of a controlled substance
Garrett, Robert T., 48, Lincoln, 2 years prison. Also obstruct a peace officer. (Maret)
Jackson, Melvin L., 47. Lincoln, 4 years prison, 3 counts. Also theft by shoplifting $501-$1,499 2 counts, possession of a deadly weapon by prohibited person. (Nelson)
Theft by deception $501-$1,499
Garza, Undreia R., 32, Lincoln, 7 years and 6 months–11 years and 6 months prison. Also attempt of class 2 felony, theft by deception $0-$500. (Ideus)
Theft by unlawful taking $1,500-$4,999
Kuhfahl, Gabriel A., 28, transient, 7-13 years prison, 2 counts. Also theft by unlawful taking $5,000+, theft by deception $1,500-$4,999, operating motor vehicle to avoid arrest. (Post)
Violate a protection order
Soulliere, Samuel E., 41, Lincoln, 365 days prison. (Post)
Escape
Foley, Krista, 33, no hometown listed, 9-18 months prison. (Jacobsen)